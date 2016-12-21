ED finds 'unusual' activity in 200 bank a/cs in Mumbai: Srcs

Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that the Enforcement Directorate may have found unusual activity in over 200 accounts across banks in Mumbai.

This unusual activity is believed to have occurred in the accounts of about six public and private sector banks.

HDFC Bank , ICICI Bank , SBI , Axis Bank were among banks with suspicious accounts.

The ED also seems to have found fake accounts being managed by others in these banks.

Investigations are ongoing into money trail for all 200 accounts.



