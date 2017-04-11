Yogi Effect: Meat exporters in UP staring at loss of Rs 2000 cr during Ramzan

Moneycontrol News

Buffalo meat exporters in Uttar Pradesh are staring at a dull Ramzan after the newly formed state government under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath ordered to close down illegal abattoirs operating in the state. The move is likely to result in a huge loss for buffalo meat exporters as they are staring at a potential business loss of Rs 2,000 crore during the Ramzan period.

The state department of animal husbandry in Uttar Pradesh has asked exporting units which violated safety and environmental norms to close down. The department has asked buffalo meat export-processing units to follow stringent standards to ensure that quality products are shipped from these units, reports Financial Express.

This move has somewhat dented buffalo meat exporters as they won?t be able to capitalise on a significant increase in demand during the Ramzan period from Gulf countries. As per industry association, the loss during this period could be in the region of Rs 2,000 crore. Uttar Pradesh accounts for more than half of country?s export of buffalo meat.

Due to low supply of beef meat from Brazil, the world's biggest beef exporter has been hit by the issue of meat contamination and exporters were hoping to cash in on increase in demand. Many countries have imposed a temporary ban on beef imports from Brazil.

According to the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) report, the country exported buffalo meat to the value of Rs 26,685 crore during 2015-16.

The raid conducted by the state and campaign by the cow protection vigilantes have brought transportation of even buffalos to a halt, leaving many export units running below capacity. The state has 41 meat processing units, of which 17 have shut shops, rendering thousands without a job.

Abattoirs operating with a valid licence would not be closed down, assured UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

The top five export markets for buffalo meat are Vietnam, Malaysia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Iraq. In FY16, Vietnam accounted for a major chunk of the shipment amounting to Rs 13,125 crore.