Yogi Adityanath for using India's bond with Japan for UP's growth

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth stressed on using the strong ties between Japan and India for the growth of the state.

Adityanath made these remarks during his meeting with Japanese envoy to India, Kenji Hiramatsu, who called on him here.

"India has had strong relations with Japan and Uttar Pradesh government wants to use them for the growth of the state. We want that these relations gain more momentum," he was quoted as saying during the meeting.

The chief minister said his government was working to provide better facilities to the Buddhist tourists from Japan and other countries coming to India besides seeking the help of that country on projects on the Buddh circuit as before.

The envoy gave an account of the works to be done under partner city agreement between Kyoto and Varanasi, the constituency of prime minister Narendra Modi, which he said will be done soon.