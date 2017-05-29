World Bank pegs India's FY18 growth at 7.2%

Moneycontrol News

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow 7.2 percent in 2017-18, indicating signs of recovery from a likely slowdown to 6.8 percent in 2016-17, World Bank said in a report on Monday.

"The revision of forecast reflect a combination of the impact of demonetisation and an investment recovery that has proven more potracted than expected," according to a report called Indian Development update released by the multilateral investment agency.

The agency further projected the country's GDP growth at 7.7 percent in FY20 and 7.5 percent during FY19. Growth is expected to slowdown in FY17 “as the momentum of Q3 (October-December) carries on to Q4 (Jan-Mar),” the report said.

“On one hand, activity will pick up with the remonetisation of the economy. Trade indicators are also favourable: export growth was up 27.6% in March 2017,” it said.

India grew 7 percent in October-December, compared with the previous quarter’s revised 7.4 percent expansion, due to demonetisation-induced temporary cash ban.

According to CSO, the annual advanced growth estimate for 2016-17 remains 7.1 percent. The final numbers will be announced on Wednesday.

Despite a temporary slowdown in growth, demonetisation has the potential to accelerate the formalisation of the economy in the long run, the World Bank said, adding that this would lead to higher tax collection and greater digital financial inclusion.

The World Bank also said that timely and smooth implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and a new code to deal with bankruptcies, as well as decisive action to resolve the issue of bad loans is crucial to enhance the economy's potential growth.

India is in the process to switch to a renewed indirect tax regime — GST — which will be rolled out from July 1.

The report further said it expects general government debt to be around 69.20 percent of GDP in 2017-18, which may ease to 66.80 percent by end of FY20.

The country's current account deficit (CAD) is likely to remain below 2 percent of GDP, and will be fully financed by inflows from foreign direct investments, the report said. CAD was USD 7.9 billion, or 1.4 percent of GDP in October-December.