World Bank, DIPP discuss 'ease of doing biz' ranking

The commerce and industry ministry today discussed with the World Bank officials its concerns over the methodology used for ranking countries in terms of ease of doing business.

Senior officials of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) and World Bank representatives deliberated on the issue.

"Detailed interaction with world bank doing biz team in Washington DC have resulted in much better awareness of our reforms," DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek said in a tweet.

"The bank team also sensitised on our various concerns on methodological and other issues. All depts/agencies made excellent presentations," he further said.

The World Bank carries out this exercise ever year for the purpose of ranking countries on their ease of doing business, from 1-190.

India has time and again raised its concerns over the methodology used by the World Bank to rank the country in terms of ease of doing business.

According to the last World Bank report 2017, India's ranking improved by just one notch to 130 from a revised rank of 131 previous year.