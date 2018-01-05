App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 05, 2018 02:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

World Bank-assisted skill development programme to be implemented: Govt

Jaitley said in Lok Sabha that Skills Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood (SANKALP) is a project worth US dollar 675 million, including World Bank assistance of USD 500 million, in two tranches of USD 250 million each, with a six-year implementation schedule.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A skill development programme with World Bank assistance of USD 500 million will be implemented in the country under a six year schedule, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said today.

Jaitley said in Lok Sabha that Skills Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood (SANKALP) is a project worth US dollar 675 million, including World Bank assistance of USD 500 million, in two tranches of USD 250 million each, with a six-year implementation schedule.

"The first tranche has been approved for implementation. Accordingly, a loan agreement with International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) for an amount of USD 250 million has been signed by the government on December 13, 2017," he said during Question Hour.

The total repayment period of this loan amount is 18 years including a grace period of 6 years.

SANKALP is an outcome oriented project, where the outcomes will be measured through Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs).

The minister said the loan amount will be disbursed in phases, upon achievement of DLIs like successful completion of skill development programmes by trainees, percentage of graduates employed within six months of completion of the programmes, number of trainers and assessors trained.

Jaitley said India has contributed to the paid-in capital of IBRD and International Finance Corporation pursuant to the last capital increase of the World Bank that was agreed to in 2010.

tags #Arun Jaitley #Economy #World Bank

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.