Working on finding insurance frauds & catching them early: Bajaj Allianz Life chief

Private life insurer Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, which has moved its business focus from mass market to mass affluent, is now looking to expand further into channels like bancassurance. In an interview with Moneycontrol, Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance talks about business prospects. Edited excerpts:

The insurer had posted a slight drop in profits last year. What was the reason?

In life insurance whenever you invest in growth, profits do come down. The way accounting is done, expenses are taken upfront and then profits. I believe that profits will be range-bound.

Further, we made a shift in our focus from mass market to mass affluent. We have had a segmented approach to the business.

Does the group constitute a high chunk? How much of unit-linked insurance do you sell?

We have a very large group portfolio, which is a Rs 3000 crore per annum portfolio.

Our segmented approach ensures that our mass customers keep getting traditional products, more risk-based products. Under this, high net-worth individuals and mass affluent get Ulips. However, we have not pre-decided which segment we will focus on.

Your individual rated premiums have seen a healthy growth, too. Is agency the main channel of focus?

Bajaj Allianz Life has seen a 41 percent growth in the individual rated premium in FY17. This has outpaced industry growth of 21 percent. Further, our expenses have also been under control.

For us, agency is the biggest channel and their productivity has also doubled. However, we are also looking at channels like bancassurance and are engaged in active discussions to get into partnerships.

Earlier, there was a concern that Section 45 which said that no claim can be rejected after three years will pose a challenge. How have you coped with this?

We as a large insurer are working on figuring out all the likely frauds and catching it early in the business. Further, we are also ensuring that we get fraud identified upfront and are using analytics to screen through the data received.

Do you see any concern with the Goods and Services (GST) regime that will be implemented from July 1?

In the last two months, all other development projects have taken a backseat and everyone is focusing on getting GST passed. But there will be teething troubles.

However, it may not impact customers heavily. These rates are charged on the underwriting front and underwriting rates have come down in favour of customers.