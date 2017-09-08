Work on to make digital Jharkhand: Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today said work was on to make digital Jharkhand and provide better facilities to the people.

He also called for a time line to make villages digital, adding there are more than 3000 bank branches and every month 1000 villages should be made digital.

Talking to senior bank officials here, Das said making new Jharkhand would assist in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of new India and the role of banks would become important.

If banks desire then no work would be difficult, an official release said quoting the chief minister.

There are small villages in Jharkhand and goal is not difficult, he added.

Stating that the state is observing 'Garib Kalyan Varsh' this year, Das said the government is running several schemes for the welfare of the poor and called upon the bank to participate in it.

The government is giving subsidy for purchase of bus services, he said and asked to speed up disposal of loan applications.

He also asked them to dispose of applications under Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Yojana.

He also said to dispose off application for small industries, adding that those deserving be given loan.

Besides this, the chief minister asked to take early decision on loans for women self-help groups, Mudra Loan.

He said the government is with the bankers at every step.