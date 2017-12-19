App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 19, 2017 03:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Withdraw move to classify tractors as transport vehicles: INLD

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Dushyant Chautala (INLD) said with this move, there would be taxes on tractors and the farmers may not be able to use such vehicles which are more than 10 years old. He demanded that the notification be withdrawn forthwith.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A member in the Lok Sabha today demanded immediate withdrawal of a recent notification classifying tractors under the transport vehicles category, saying it would harm the interests of farmers.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Dushyant Chautala (INLD) said with this move, there would be taxes on tractors and the farmers may not be able to use such vehicles which are more than 10 years old. He demanded that the notification be withdrawn forthwith.

RJD's Jaiprakash Narayan Yadav urged the government to restore the NSG cover for his party's chief Lalu Prasad, saying there was a grave threat perception and Prasad could even be killed. The government had recently withdrawn his 'Z+' VIP security cover of NSG commandos. BJP member Kirron Kher raised the issue of various paying guest accommodations in the metro cities which were not being registered with the local municipal authorities.

Pappu Yadav, expelled RJD member, claimed that he had been falsely implicated in a criminal case after he spoke against a private hospital allegedly involved in wrongdoings. He urged the Speaker to refer the matter to the privileges committee.

Fake doctors are mushrooming in Bihar, he alleged and demanded that the Medical Council of India and the government should look into it.

