With UK and Eurozone markets being reshaped, what's in it for Indian cos?

With UK’s general elections and European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting around the corner (both on June 8) and formal Brexit talks on the anvil (June 9), it is worth taking stock of the situation to understand its impact on Indian businesses.

The undertone of monetary policy, political stability and Eurozone’s economic recovery might lead to further appreciation of both the British Pound and the euro vis-à-vis the Indian rupee, as seen recently. Some of the Indian companies which were adversely affected post Brexit due to sharp depreciation of the pound might gain marginally in this scenario.

Sterling appreciates after snap polls announced

As per the latest opinion poll from Business Insider, the ruling Conservatives seem to be heading for a comfortable win.

Since the announcement of snap polls on April 18, GBP/INR has appreciated 4 percent driven by the prospect of a strong Conservative party government, which can navigate UK through a smooth Brexit process (expected to last till 2019). In its recent meet, BoE also underlined the need for a tighter monetary policy than what the yield curve suggests. UK’s recent Consumer Price Index reading was at 2.7 percent, ahead of BoE’s inflation target of 2 percent.

Although further appreciation of the pound hinges on BoE’s stance, election results and the future of Brexit process, it may not have further legs to sustain the rally in the medium term. In fact, one cannot rule out higher volatility in the currency and so hedge the exposure accordingly.

Chart: GBP, EUR on appreciation trend recently

In the case of Eurozone, financial markets continue to be impacted by political and monetary events. With the election of Emmanuel Macron as the French President, there has been a considerable reduction in the risk premium owing to reduced fears of EU disintegration. Hence, EUR/INR has appreciated 6 percent as well since April 18.

Further, Eurozone economy continues to be supported by the ECB’s quantitative easing programme which now runs albeit at a tapered rate of EUR 60 billion (from EUR 80 billion) since April.

However, market participants are anticipating some ECB signaling indicative of stimulus exit in the policy meeting on June 8. Such anticipation is also premised on a gradually improving economy, credit growth and corporate earnings.

Data like money supply (M3 in March 2017: 5.3 percent) and corporate lending growth numbers (2.3 percent) have been ahead of expectations. Eurozone flash PMI has held at a six-year high of 56.8.

Chart: Improving fundamentals

So an improved political stability and economic growth in Eurozone and an expected gradual exit of the QE program should be positive Euro, in our view.

How does such a scenario interest Indian markets?

IT, automobiles, textiles, gems and jewelry, metals and mining sectors are among the leading sectors to face some impact.

IT, which continues to deal with the challenges from Brexit and immigration woes in the US, will be most sensitive to economic recovery and currency movement in Europe. For the Indian IT industry, 28 percent of the services are exported to Europe, with UK constituting around 17 percent. An appreciation in the pound brings some help to put the house in order. In terms of corporates, Infosys has relatively lower revenue exposure denominated in pound (7 percent) and euro (9 percent) compared to its peers TCS and Wipro. Tech Mahindra has relatively higher exposure to the British currency.

Coming to the auto sector, UK and EU account for about 4 percent and 16 percent respectively of automobile export from India. Auto component suppliers are likely to benefit from rupee depreciation vs pound and euro. Among the major ones are Mahindra CIE, Bharat Forge and Motherson Sumi.

They have revenue share ranging from 40 percent to 65 percent coming from Europe. However, they also have some operations in Europe catering to regional demand and so to that extent currency impact would be minimal. As far as Tata Motors is concerned, impact on the JLR business - around 40 percent of JLR’s exports are in dollars - in medium term depends on Brexit negotiations and trade restrictions within Europe.

Indian gems and jewellery exporters are another segment to look at which imports rough diamonds from the UK and exports precious gems and jewels. UK accounts for about 10 percent of India’s gems and jewellery exports (USD 40 billion). However, most of the billing for the imports are done in dollar terms, so the impact is relatively less. However, for the sector, a matter of greater concern is the reduced purchasing power and hence prospect of reduced demand, mainly from the UK.

Among metals and mining, Tata Steel and Hindalco (9 percent of revenue from Eurozone) are among those having a substantial and direct exposure to Europe.

The pharma sector has about 12 percent exports to Europe with about 4 percent coming from UK. Aurobindo (28 percent of sales from Europe) and Wockhardt are among those to benefit.

Overall, there might be a welcome relief for a number of Indian corporates exporting to UK and Europe in case of sustained economic recovery, political stability and appreciation of the European and the British currency.