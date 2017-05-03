App
May 03, 2017 06:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

With surplus coal, now focus turns to quality, says Goyal

The government's next target is to supply superior quality of coal to power producers to improve electricity generation and reduce pollution, Union minister Piyush Goyal said today.

"The next goal now is the quality of coal. From shortage to surplus to superior," the coal and power minister said at a conference of state power ministers here.

Recently, fuel quality watchdog Coal Controller had downgraded 41 percent of samples from the mines of state-run Coal India Ltd.

"Now we want to offer superior quality of coal to power companies and other manufacturing companies so that due to quality there are improvements in power generation, coal is used in less quantity. If less coal is used then there is also less pollution," Goyal said.

He said that due to increased production the coal was available in abundance in the country. "There is no shortage of coal anywhere in the country."

Coal India last month had said that about 41 percent of coal samples from its mines had been downgraded by quality watchdog Coal Controller.

In most cases, downgrading has been of one to two grades, Coal India had said in its reply to bourses.

