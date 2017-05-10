With strategic partnership policy likely, defence stocks could be in favour again

Moneycontrol Research

After to-ing and fro-ing for more than a year, the defence ministry is finally close to announcing policy measures to allow the entry of private players in the sector. The ‘strategic partnership’ model which was mooted by the government for defence manufacturing capacity in the private sector had been stuck in bureaucratic hurdles.

A group of bureaucrats wanted the Indian Ordnance factories to be given a chance to develop the equipment while another group was clearly in favour of private sector and international player participation.

Despite having 41 factories spread across the country, Indian Ordnance has little to show for their efforts. With nearly three-fourth of defence needs met through imports, Indian Ordnance factories have not kept up with the changing times. The Kelkar Committee had recommended corporatisation of ordinance factories.

These factories, which some bureaucrats have been vouching for, spend less than one percent of their turnover in research & development activities. Compare this with global companies where the norm is a 20 percent spend on research. No wonder we are still using antiquated weapons against terrorist forces who have managed to acquire the most modern arms. These factories employ nearly 1 lakh personnel but are not even able to meet 50 percent of product target set out by Indian Army.

Given this track record, one wonders why the government wasted over a year to free the defence sector from the shackles of ordinance factories, especially as hostilities between India and Pakistan have been on the rise.

Listed companies in the defence sector have fallen out of favour with analysts and fund managers as they have nothing to report in their quarterly conferences. The general reply from these companies every quarter has been that they are waiting for orders from the government.

Having spent time and money in acquiring expertise and all the necessary approvals, defence sector stocks have been potential multibagger candidates for long, with hope driving their stock price rather than fundamentals.

In fact, defence stocks in the private sector have moved in the last one week after news of government breaking the logjam started appearing in media. Premier Explosives moved by 28 percent in the last one week while Astra Micro has gained 25 percent; however, Reliance Defence did not participate in the rally.

Clearing of the strategic model might open up the floodgates for defence sector stocks. Private sector participation is expected to help production of aircraft, helicopters, warships, submarines, armoured vehicles, missiles, command control systems and critical materials. This measure is expected to open up a $20 billion opportunity.

Having said that, the risk with defence stocks is that they normally have only one client – government. A change in government can result in change in policy and can hamper investments. Governments need to enter into long-term contracts with a steady flow of orders so that there is capacities lying idle will be at minimum.

India has topped the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute's list of largest defence importers for the last seven years, but this is likely to change as the government has pledged to spend $250 billion by 2025 on weapons and military equipment, most of which will be produced in the country.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is also the defence minister, and has played an important role along with the Prime Minister’s Office in clearing the strategic partnership logjam, has already announced incentives for defence sector production in India. The initial handholding will help Indian companies achieve critical mass, which will help them to get ready for next round of growth by tapping the global market. At $1.8 trillion, the global defence market is dominated by large players, none of whom are from India.

Defence is among the biggest markets globally, and is kept buoyant by a series of terrorist activities. Indian companies, through their low-cost base and technological competence, have been able to capture nearly all outsourcing markets. The strategic partnership policy will give them the opportunity to exploit defence as well.