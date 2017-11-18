App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Nov 17, 2017 03:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

With rating action, India in for more capital inflows: Industry

The US-based Moody's today upgraded India's sovereign credit rating by a notch to 'Baa2' with a stable outlook, citing improved growth prospects driven by economic and institutional reforms. The rating action may act a catalyst of sorts for those foreign investors eyeing India, say analysts.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
(Representational image)
(Representational image)

Giving a thumbs-up to Moody's rating upgrade, India Inc today said the move is a reaffirmation of the government's reforms push that will boost foreign capital inflows and lead to overseas borrowings at better rates.

The US-based Moody's today upgraded India's sovereign credit rating by a notch to 'Baa2' with a stable outlook, citing improved growth prospects driven by economic and institutional reforms. The rating action may act a catalyst of sorts for those foreign investors eyeing India, say analysts.

"The rating upgrade, along with the recently reported improvement in India's ease of doing business ranking, underlines the fact that we are moving in the right direction. India's growth story is more promising than ever and we see a further improvement in confidence level of global investment community," Ficci President Pankaj Patel said.

According to Assocham Secretary General D S Rawat, the upgrade will make a huge difference to India Inc's capacity to tap global financial markets at very competitive rates.

related news

"With reinforcement of the perception of being a prudent and growing economy, India would continue to attract foreign funds, both in the form of FDI and FII," Rawat said, adding that other global rating agencies are expected to follow a similar path.

"The upgraded rating of Baa2 will enable lower cost of borrowing in international markets for Indian businesses and attract more foreign funds flows into India. CII hopes that the other rating agencies will soon follow with similar rating upgrades," CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said.

The rating upgrade comes after a gap of 13 years - Moody's had last upgraded India's rating to 'Baa3' in 2004.

In 2015, the rating outlook was changed to 'positive' from 'stable'.

The 'Baa3' rating is the lowest investment grade -- just a notch above the 'junk' status.

tags #Business #Economy #India #India Inc #Moodys #Pankaj Patel

most popular

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.