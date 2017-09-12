With loans of Rs 50,000, Uttar Pradesh farmers get waivers of just Rs 10

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh may have claimed to waive farmers’ loans amounting to Rs 36,000 crores, however, what the farmers have received so far are loan waiver certificates worth Rs 10 and Rs 215.

At an event organised at Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh, farmers were shocked to receive loan waiver certificates with amounts as low as Rs 10. The event was attended by state Minister for Labour and Employment Exchanges, Manohar Lal (Mannu Kori).

Distressed farmers, who have debts amounting to Rs 50,000, were handed certificates worth Rs 10 or 20. Now, they are clueless over how to get the rest of the amount waived.