App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Sep 12, 2017 12:01 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

With loans of Rs 50,000, Uttar Pradesh farmers get waivers of just Rs 10

At an event organised at Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh, farmers were shocked to receive loan waiver certificates with amounts as low as Rs 10. The event was attended by state Minister for Labour and Employment Exchanges, Manohar Lal (Mannu Kori).

With loans of Rs 50,000, Uttar Pradesh farmers get waivers of just Rs 10
Farmers_NABARD_CROP_Agriculture

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh may have claimed to waive farmers’ loans amounting to Rs 36,000 crores, however, what the farmers have received so far are loan waiver certificates worth Rs 10 and Rs 215.

At an event organised at Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh, farmers were shocked to receive loan waiver certificates with amounts as low as Rs 10. The event was attended by state Minister for Labour and Employment Exchanges, Manohar Lal (Mannu Kori).

Distressed farmers, who have debts amounting to Rs 50,000, were handed certificates worth Rs 10 or 20. Now, they are clueless over how to get the rest of the amount waived.

Read More

tags #BJP #Economy #farmers #India #loan #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.