With IRDAI holding out, HDFC Life-Max Life merger to be reworked again

The merger between HDFC Life and Max Life is set to be reworked again with the insurance regulator refusing to approve it in the current form. Assuming the structure is redesigned and a new one presented to the regulator, the entire process is expected to take another six months atleast.

In a statement, HDFC Life said, "Further to the representations made to IRDAI, the IRDAI has on June 7, 2017, reaffirmed its original position regarding Section 35 of the Insurance Act, 1938. HDFC Life and Max Life remain committed to the merger and are evaluating various options."

Sources said that the two insurers will rework the structure of the deal and resend it to IRDAI within the next few weeks. In the meanwhile, HDFC Life has said that they will also be readying themselves for an initial public offering (IPO) simultaneously.

In June 2016, Max Financial Services and HDFC had said they had received a board approval for the merger of their life insurance businesses, Max Life and HDFC Life, respectively. Here, Max Life was to merge with its holding company Max Financial Services first, which would in turn would merge with HDFC Life. Since Max Financial Services is already listed, HDFC Life would get auto-listed post the merger.

An application was filed by Max Life and HDFC Life, seeking the in-principle approval of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for the above-mentioned scheme on September 21, 2016.

However, in November 2016, it was stated that IRDAI expressed reservations about the deal structure in the proposed merger of Max Life Insurance Company with HDFC Life. The regulator’s concerns were around Section 35 of the Insurance Act 1938, which specifies norms for merger of insurance companies.

According to Section 35 of the Insurance Act 1938, no life insurance business of an insurer can be transferred to any person, or transferred to or amalgamated with the life insurance business of any other insurer, except in accordance with a scheme prepared under this Section and approved by the Authority.

Here, since HDFC Life was merging with Max Financial Services which is a not an insurance entity, this was interpreted as a merger between one insurance business and another (non-insurance) business.

While the insurers had approached IRDAI with their legal view on the same saying that Max Financial was merely a holding company, the regulator decided to take the view of the Attorney General of India (AG). After studying the deal, the AG returned it to IRDAI without giving any view.