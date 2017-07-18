With Chinese markets sneezing, will the world markets catch a cold?

While Indian markets have been busy digesting June quarter numbers and the impact of GST on corporates, Chinese markets have been jolted. In what is being termed in Chinese media as a ‘Black Monday’, more than 2,800 stocks fell across Chinese markets with nearly 500 of them hitting the 10 percent lower circuit. The selling continued in the first half of Tuesday, but the market witnessed buying at lower levels.

The fall came after Chinese government announced a better than expected GDP growth numbers. In fact the better than expected numbers was one of the reasons that triggered the fall.

A high level conference over the weekend attended by President Xi Jinping gave the impression that the government will be increasing scrutiny of the financial sector. In the National Financial Work Conference, which is held once every five years, President Xi said that regulators should strengthen supervision. As the outcome of the conference sets the tone for the next five years, market took it as a message of tightening liquidity for five years.

The corporate sector in China is already plagued with corporate governance issues, rising interest rates and liquidity squeeze. Increased scrutiny of the financial markets are likely to add to the operation pressure.

The Chinese government is in the process of deleveraging their economy and any further squeeze is expected to impact the smaller companies more. The selloff in the market impacted the smaller companies more than the front-line stocks. The Shanghai Index did not reflect the mayhem in the smaller counters.

The Shenzen exchange, which features more number of smaller-cap companies from the technology and consumption space saw most of the bloodbath. From being the hottest stock market two years ago Shenzen has seen companies crumbling under pressure of leverage curbs. Many startups, which were bank funded, are listed on this exchange. Some of the bigger ones have recently come out with negative guidance ahead of the June quarter numbers.

Adding to the pressure is government’s statement that there is a need for direct financing (IPO) for the smaller companies. The market interpreted that money will leave the secondary markets to invest in some of the better primary issues.

The government made its intention clear that it is focusing on containing the risk rather than on growth. President Xi indicated that the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the country’s central bank, would take better proactive role in diffusing financial risks. This added to the rout as investments in riskier companies (small-cap) were withdrawn.

A question that will be on everyone’s minds is what is the Chinese market signaling.

Though world markets, including the frontline market in China itself, have not reacted much to the development in the Chinese markets, the message coming out of China is clear. The country is increasing its pressure on the brakes. Though risk control will hurt the smaller companies initially, the impact will be felt on the entire economy over a matter of time.

Global markets will now be more focused on the actions of the PBOC as any action by it can change global demand pattern and rock the markets.