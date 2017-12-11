Wish to award 20,000 km highway projects by March 2018: Gadkari

The road ministry government is targetting to close the financial year by awarding 20,000 km of highway projects , and add another 25,000 km in new stretches in 2018-19 as part of a broader strategy to modernise India's infrastructure, create jobs and accelerate growth in the broader economy.

“I wish to award 20,000 km highways by the end of this year… and even take it to 25,000 km by next year,” union minister for road, transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of ‘ASEAN-India Connectivity Summit’, organised by industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), ASEAN-India Centre (AIC) and Ministry of External Affairs.

“India’s domestic infrastructure is witnessing massive transformation… At the time when I took charge of the ministry, the road construction was at 2 km/day… Today, it is 28 km/day,” he said.

He said that India would achieve the “ambitious” target of constructing 40 km of road length in a day by next financial year.

“We are now going for express-highways (to enhance road infra)… Infrastructure in the country is our highest priority” he said.

The union minister had earlier expressed his “dissatisfaction” over slow progress of highway award by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and had set a target of 10,000 km for FY18. He now wishes to double the target by the end of March 2018.

NHAI had earlier set an award target of 6,500 km for FY18, while its highway construction target was 3,500 km for the same period. It has now decided to bid out higher number of projects by December 2017.

NHAI chairman, Deepak Kumar, had told Moneycontrol that the organisation would be in the position to tender out road projects for 10,000 km by December.

The ministry is leveraging on Centre’s umbrella roads programme, Bharatmala, to achieve the target for award.

Under Bharatmala Pariyojana, which was approved by the Cabinet in October, 66,100 km of National Highways will be constructed in two phases of 24,800 km and 30,600 km each.

BMP has identified 26,200 km of economic corridors, 15,800 km of feeder roads, 13,100 km of national corridors, 5,200 km of border and international connectivity roads, 3,300 km of coastal roads and 1,800 km of expressways for construction with a total capital outlay of Rs 6.92 lakh crore.