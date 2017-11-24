Winter Session of Parliament to be held from December 15 to Jan 5: Govt

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on Friday recommended that the Winter Session of Parliament will be held from December 15 to January 5.

The Cabinet Committee headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh met on Friday to decide on the dates of the Winter Session.

"We request and seek cooperation from all parties, including the opposition, for smooth functioning of both Houses to make this session fruitful," Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar said.

The Centre had been contemplating convening the Winter Session from December 15, a day after the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls, government functionaries had said earlier this week.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley had also commented that the Winter Session schedule would be such that it would not overlap with the assembly elections, and it would be a “regular” session.

Government officials had also indicated that dates for the session will be announced after two ordinances were placed before the Cabinet.

Questions were also raised if the session could spill over to January from December without the President’s customary address. To this Jaitley had said that the issue was settled long back.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar had also said the Winter Session, which generally starts from November’s third week, would be convened in December.

He had added that if the session spilled over to January it would not be considered as afresh session.

Opposition had accused NDA government of delaying the Winter Session to avoid debate on goods and services tax (GST), demonetisation and Rafale aircraft deal.

There were also talks that government would do away with the entire session but Jaitley had cleared the air saying that the winter session will be held.