Will use steel pipes for irrigation in place of canals: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today said steel pipes will be used for irrigation instead of canal system, a move aimed at cutting down on land acquisition costs and promoting innovations.

The transport and water resources minister, who was addressing a Moroccan delegation -- led by its Minister for Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water Abdelkader Amara -- also said that India was keen to strengthening ties with the African nation.

"In one part of India, we have lots of water and the other faces shortages. Water conservation is important here and we are encouraging innovations and technologies. Now we have taken a decision that in place of canal system we will use steel pipes supplying water for irrigation. We are saving the cost of land acquisition," Gadkari said.

He said land acquisition has become a costly proposition here and by using steel pipes not only sufficient savings will be there but the output will be more than double.

"We are accepting lots of technologies in water resources ministry. We are encouraging drip irrigation. We are now planning for river connectivity. We will take water where we need it," Gadkari, who also holds portfolios of shipping and Ganga rejuvenation ministries, said.

He said India is also keen on strengthening ties in the areas of highways, shipping and agriculture with neighbouring nations which also include 6,000 MW Pancheshwar multi-purpose project in Nepal.

"We are in a position to provide all types of successful practices for making of DPRs (detailed project reports) and other things from professional agency. We are conducting a big dam in Afghanistan," he said.

Gadkari said Morocco is situated at a distance of barely 14 km of Europe "is really a good potential area" for projects.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already accorded highest priority to infrastructure development in the country that includes Rs 7 lakh crore Bharatmala project for highways and Rs 14 lakh crore Sagarmala project for port-led economic development in the country.

Earlier Gadkari and Moroccon delegation discussed matters relating to India-Morocco bilateral cooperation in road transport, water resources and the marine sectors.

The two countries also signed and exchanged an MoU on cooperation in the field of water resources, agreement to establish cooperation between Indian Maritime University (IMU) and Higher Institute of Maritime Studies of Morocco, a framework agreement for Cooperation in Training between the National Ports Agency of Morocco and the IMU and cooperation Framework Agreement between the Institute of Training in Engines and Road Maintenance of Morocco and Indian Academy of Highway Engineers.