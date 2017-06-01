Will the proposed bank account portability push banks to better services?

RBI's Deputy Governor SS Mundra recently pointed out to the possibility of making bank account numbers portable considering recent technological advances in the banking system.

The concept of portability is not new to Indians. The domestic telecom industry introduced mobile number portability which allows a customer to opt for a new service provider while retaining the number.

However, while the process for porting to a new mobile service provider is fairly simple, it may not be as hassle-free to port a bank account, as it involves sensitive financial information.

Mundra has urged the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and the stakeholders to work towards this proposal and if it goes through India will be the first country to introduce account number portability.

Portability will allow unhappy customers to switch to services of another bank without changing the account details. Customers can keep the same account number for all transactions. Other account-related details as IFSC (Indian Financial System Code), MMID (mobile money identifier), among others will be worked out soon.

The APBS (Aadhar Payment Bridge System) will be of help here in maintaining one format to trace all the transactions of a customer whose bank account is linked to their Aadhaar card details.

Given a customer can switch accounts, this move will increase competition among banks and is expected to push banks into improving services, rationalising charges and providing attractive interest rates to retain old customers and draw new ones.

However, account number portability seems possible only if a person maintains only one bank account. Questions still remain on what happens if a customer holds multiple accounts in the same bank or in different banks.

State Bank of India (SBI) Branch Manager in Coimbatore Lakshmi Priya explained, "Account number portability is not an asset right now." Customers open multiple bank accounts for various reasons like for investments and savings, she explained.

"Most people open multiple accounts because different banks give different interest rates. Customers will lose the benefit they gain out of the varying interest rates. Many of our customers have multiple bank accounts."

The only way possible for bank account number portability to work, according to her, is for a person with multiple accounts to "close all his other accounts and maintain only one account."

But one account will mean lower earnings for the bank. Cash circulation process for banks will be negatively affected as deposits drop.

Also, if portability is allowed, every bank will have to undergo a tedious process to maintain one format - like common number of digit for bank accounts for instance, ICICI Bank currently has a 12-digit account number format while HDFC Bank has a 14-digit account number format), one IFSC code, one MMID number for IMPS - to identify one account.

It might be marginally simpler for SBI which has recently been through a similar process after the all-women Bharatiya Mahila Bank (BMB) merged with it this April. SBI mapped existing account numbers to a new series of account number since BMB account numbers were 12-digit while SBI has 11-digit numbers.

The whole affair could be beneficial for the government as it will help track banking transactions better, maintain trails, and detect income tax frauds. All this will consequently lead to more transparency and customer convenience.