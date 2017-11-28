Will the new direct tax mean fewer exemptions for insurance policyholders?

The Finance Ministry has set up a six-member task force to draft a new direct tax law that will overhaul the existing laws. With this, there are murmurs that the tax status for insurance may become EET (exempt, exempt, taxed) from EEE (exempt, exempt, exempt).

EEE for insurance meant that there is no tax charged on the investments, returns or the final income from the insurance investments. If it is made EET, the final return will be taxed.

“Insurance is still a push product and primarily sees a sudden surge in the fourth quarter which is the tax saving season. Hopefully, the government will consider this aspect while deciding the tax policies for life insurance,” said a senior official.

Further, in case of corporates, the rate of taxation on the shareholder funds as per the earlier draft of the direct taxes code was at almost 30 percent. The current rate of taxation is around 12 percent for shareholder profits.

If the tax rates are increased, it could be passed on to policyholders as well.

The Economic Survey, two years ago, too, had talked about having EET system of taxation for savings products including insurance.

Arvind Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA), will be a permanent Special Invitee in the Task Force which has tax experts.

The terms of reference of the Task Force is to draft an appropriate Direct Tax Legislation keeping in view the direct tax system prevalent in various countries, international best practices, and economic needs of the country, among others. They are required to submit the report within six months.