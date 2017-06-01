Will home buyers have to pay stamp duty twice under RERA?

Moneycontrol News

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act states that a real estate developer cannot accept more than 10 percent of the total cost of the apartment, plot or building as the booking amount from a home buyer without “first entering into a written agreement for sale with such person and register the said agreement for sale, under any law for the time being in force.”

Does this mean that a home buyer will have to pay an additional amount as stamp duty at the time of booking an apartment? Will this not exert additional pressure on the home buyers who in any case find it difficult to pay the booking amount as banks service only 80 percent of the home loan?

A home buyer will have to register the agreement to sale like any other rental agreement at the time of booking. Under RERA he will have to pay 10 percent the day he executes an agreement with the developer and registers it. He will also have to pay stamp duty once conveyance happens. This may amount to an additional cash outflow on the part of the buyer.

What this means is that for a Rs 20 lakh apartment, a homebuyer will have to pay Rs 20,000 as stamp duty and register the agreement first and then pay Rs 1.8 lakh at the time of registering the apartment or a plot.

“The amount paid as stamp duty for registering the agreement to sale is adjustable. This provision will work in favour of home buyers as the terms and conditions will be binding on the developer,” says Manoj Gaur.

Currently, the agreement for sale is not registered in most states but in Kerala the agreement signed with the builder is two-fold.

“The first thing has to do with the transferring of undivided share of land and the second is to do with the agreement for construction of a flat. In case of projects with villas too, the land is first conveyed to the buyer and another agreement executed for the constructed villa,” says Bipin Kumar, a Supreme Court lawyer.

Why has this provision been brought in? This has been done to ensure that builders sign an agreement with the buyers. Earlier, there have been cases wherein builders refused to sign the agreement to sale before 30 percent amount was paid by the buyer.

Now, if the project does not take off, the risk for the buyer is minimised, as he can cancel the project and move on but after having to forsake the 10 percent amount and the registration cost.

“This has been done for two reasons – bring in revenue for the government and to ensure that since the buyer is signing it in front of the registrar he is not being forced to sign a particular clause; the element of coercion is done away with. But there is still a grey area. It is not yet clear as to what will happen to the stamp duty paid on the booking amount if the sale deed is executed after two financial years. The rule presently is that it has to be paid within the same financial year. This aspect needs more clarity,” says SK Pal, a Supreme Court lawyer.

Section 17 (1)(b) of Registration Act also mandates compulsory registration of document which “….purport or operate to create, declare, assign, limit or extinguish, whether in present or in future, any right, title or interest, whether vested or contingent, of the value of one hundred rupees and upwards, to or in immovable property.”

Hence, RERA reiterates existing laws with more flexibility when it says that the agreement can be registered under any law for the time being in force, says Abhay Upadhyay, National Convenor, Fight For RERA.