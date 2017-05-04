Why the practice of using brand names in prescription may not end soon

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent statement in Surat about government contemplating a new law making it mandatory for doctors to prescribe only using generic names of drugs has set the cat among the pigeons.

Taking cues from Modi’s statement the Medical Council of India (MCI), the body that registers doctors and regulates medical education, immediately came out with notices directing doctors to use generic names and warned of disciplinary action against those violating the code.

To be sure other than the statement made by the PM, there wasn’t yet any clarity on the proposed law.

“We have not yet taken any legal route but we are seeing if we have to take steps to push this (prescribe and use generic drugs)...perhaps through a legal course,” reported Bureaucracy Today quoting Union health secretary CK Mishra.

Here is why the government enthusiasm to enforce use of generic names may not end the practice of using brand names by doctors in prescriptions anytime soon.

Why do we need a law to force doctors to write prescription using generic names?

To make medicines cheaper and break the unhealthy nexus between pharmaceuticals companies and doctors. It is generally believed that many doctors predominantly prescribe those brands, which are promoted by a pharmaceutical company even when a low-cost generic substitute is available. Around 90 percent of little over one trillion rupees Indian pharmaceutical market is dominated by these brands.

Unlike in US and some other developed countries where branded drugs refers to patented drugs, while the off-patent ones are called as generics. In India the so called branded drugs are nothing but generic drugs promoted as brands, like the example of Amoxycillin and Clavulanic acid which is promoted by GSK as Augmentin and Clavam by Alkem.

Why is MCI’s notification generating so much confusion?

The devil is in the details. The MCI circular says that “Every physician should prescribe drugs with generic names legibly and preferably in capital letters and he/she shall ensure that there is a rational prescription and use of drugs.,” but several bodies representing doctors including the influential Indian Medical Association say that MCI’s code doesn’t prohibit doctors from writing the name of a company or a brand on a prescription.

In essence MCI code isn’t going to end the practice of doctors using brand names anytime soon until it is suitably amended to make it mandatory for doctors to prescribe by generic names failing which they would be liable for prosecution.

Taking advantage of loophole in MCI notification some pharmaceutical companies have given directions to their medical representatives to inform doctors that they can prescribe brand names along with the generic name of the medicine.

Implementation problem

Even if MCI addresses the technical aspects and amends its code – enforcement is million dollar question. Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), a Paris-based international humanitarian-aid non-governmental organization says to implement use of generic names in prescriptions would require a "major behavioral change from the medical fraternity which mistakenly associates more expensive brands with quality."

Also there is no mechanism to regulate doctors as hundreds of thousands of prescriptions are written every day. “How will these be checked, so it’s not practical to implement generic only prescriptions," says SV Veeramani, ex-president of Indian Drug Manufacturers Association.

Even if generic prescription is made mandatory – the doctor-pharma company nexus will only be replaced by chemist-pharma nexus, which is much worse as many people working as chemists aren’t even qualified and giving them the task of substituting generic is risky. It’s a common place in India that most chemists sell drugs to patients including antibiotics without a valid prescription, despite laws in place prohibiting them to do so.

Quality issues

In theory there shouldn’t be any difference between branded and generic drug because both are chemically the same. Given the lax regulatory oversight and enforcement, substandard drugs with little or no efficacy are often flooded in the market endangering patient health. In a long overdue move the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has recently amended the law to make bio-equivalence studies compulsory for certain classes of generic drugs manufactured in India.

India drug regulator has a long way to go to ensure availability good quality medicines – this will be only possible through strict quality control, audits and deterrent punishment of companies violating regulatory standards.

Implementation of uniform quality standards gives comfort to the doctors and put to rest to their concerns about quality of generic drugs.