Why the agriculture crisis can be Modi’s Achilles heel

Moneycontrol Research

The ongoing farmers’ protests in Madhya Pradesh and in Maharashtra haven’t been entirely flattering optics for the state governments involved. Long thought to be an electoral gimmick, farm loan waivers have in recent times become a burdensome, not to mention, a costly way out of a situation for the Centre.

While farmers benefited, tax payers were made to pay for the damages. And, unfortunately, the government hasn’t learnt its lesson in all the years in which it has doled out the sop.

There is only one loser, and it is the government itself.

Reports say that both Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh government have agreed for the loan waiver proposal by the farmers. Maharashtra has already agreed on an Rs 30,000 crore loan waiver for small and marginal farmers. According to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra), this would result in the state’s debt/GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) to rise to 17.44 percent against the budgeted level of 16.26 percent in FY18.

The gap would naturally be filled by taxpayers’ money, which would have otherwise been put to some productive use.

What the entire episode has shown is that the country’s ‘holy cow’ – the farmer can easily get what they want, if they decide to do a sit-in. Opposition parties now have an opening to rupture the government’s growth-oriented policy making.

The worst thing is that other states may now demand similar schemes as the country heads for general elections in 2019, taking advantage of the government’s soft spot. Analysts have starting noticing this weakness of the government.

A Bank of America Merrill Lynch report says that various state governments are expected to waive off USD 40 billion, or Rs 2,57,000 crore of farmers’ loans in the run-up to the 2019 general elections. This amount is equivalent to nearly 2 percent of the country’s GDP.

Interestingly, the amount is much higher than the Rs 1,87,000 crore that the government had budgeted for spending for rural and agriculture sector for FY18.

This is a criminal waste of money as it could have helped improve the irrigation system and other social projects. If wisely spent, this could have resulted in finding a permanent solution to the agriculture crisis.

The sad part is the loan waivers are no longer a function of poor monsoon. Both Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh witnessed a bumper crop last year, making the case for a farm waiver redundant. However, the good crop led to a crash in prices, which made the farmers fancy a loan waiver.

The way things stand, there seems to be no solution to the problem. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has asked for the Center to implement the Swaminathan Committee report, which, among other things, requires implementation of minimum support price (MSP). But this is easier said than done.

The Finance Ministry is on a war path with the central bank for not reducing interest rates. The RBI flags fluctuations in food inflation as a reason for not reducing rates any further. Introducing MSP on crops and other farm produce would increase inflation and give the central bank another excuse to keep rates high. This is something the Finance Minister would not like to happen.

Further, debt waivers have historically been proven as disastrous to the farmers. Their credit worthiness decreases and banks, who anyway are in no mood to lend, would be better off not having a farmer as their client. Earlier instances of loan waivers have shown the negative impact of credit in rural areas.

Having said that, there is no doubt that farmers are a deprived lot. The average loan of a farmer in India is Rs 47,000 only. Yet, we see farmers committing suicide as they cannot pay even such small amounts. A study conducted by the National Crime Record Bureau found that the average loan amount in one-third of the suicides in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra was as little as Rs 10,000. Surely, such farmers deserve more than sympathy and financial inclusion is one way of doing it. But awarding loan waivers will push such farmers further away from direct lending.

It is high time the government comes up with a holistic agriculture policy and develop a market for India’s agriculture outside India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan of doubling farm income cannot be possible unless market reforms, easy and cheap credit, higher prices for farmers and institutional support for exports are put in place. Else, loan waivers could be an annual feature for a vulnerable government.