Why non-food credit data is losing its relevance

The numbers simply don’t add up. How can a country growing at 7 percent see its non-food credit grow at around 5 percent?

This is not something that has happened overnight. Non-food credit offtake has been slowing down for the last two years. At 5.08 percent for 2016-17, it is the lowest since 1953-54 when it posted a meagre 1.7 percent growth.

The divergent trend between GDP growth and declining curve of non-food credit has been on for the last two years. Credit-less growth is possible for a short period of time, but is rare for a sustained period.

As capital expenditure from the private sector has been missing for some time now, most of the bank credit is being utilised for working capital needs by corporates. To that extent, bank credit decline can be explained. A slowdown has motivated Indian companies to tighten their belt which helped reduce the requirement for funds. But, this efficiency was not enough to move the needle as far as credit off-take from banking system is concerned.

What has actually resulted in the economy striving despite a low credit off-take is availability of funds from other sources. The government, RBI and SEBI need to be credited for creating an alternate market for corporates to raise money.

Indian bond market is coming come of age. For the year 2016-17, trading in bond market increased to Rs 14.7 lakh crore, a growth of 44 percent over the previous year. These numbers are still very small when compared with equity markets volume. Globally, bond markets are much bigger than equity markets. Nonetheless the direction and speed of growth is very encouraging.

Corporate India, especially those with higher ratings are moving away from conventional banking system to the bond market to raise money. As banks were reluctant to reduce rates given their non-performing asset issue, corporate bond market received the much needed impetus.

According to a Bloomberg report, the average yield on top-rated three-year corporate notes was 7.42 percent, while those on 10-year securities was 7.94 percent. These rates are over 100 basis points lower than base rates of banks.

Apart from lower rates, bonds issuance require shorter duration and are not as cumbersome as the banking process. The ratings are considered good enough by the investors to put in their money as compared to a banker who goes through the entire due-diligence process.

With both domestic and foreign investors flush with funds and in search for good quality high yielding instruments, Indian bond markets are having a great time.

Apart from Indian corporate bond markets, companies have raised money from international markets to meet their credit requirement. With USD 3.5 billion already raised through 30 issuance of Masala Bonds and another USD 1.5 billion being lined up, this source of fund is increasingly gaining acceptance. There are a few teething tax issues which is preventing Masala Bond markets to take off. Companies are able to raise money at a much cheaper rate from Masala Bonds as compared to Indian bond markets.

Non-food credit data is increasingly losing its relevance as a measure of future direction of GDP growth. Apart from bankers, few would be complaining about it. But the underlying message is for the Indian bankers, they need to re-align to the ground realities quickly else they will end up lending to lower rated corporates and in the retail market.