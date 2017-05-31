Why Monsoon rains are critical for India and its economy

After travelling a distance of 8,000 km, the Monsoon showers have finally reached India bringing in respite for its citizens from a blazing summer.

The Monsoon is considered normal if rains are between 96-104 percent of the 50-year average rainfall of 89 cms.

But, did you know that these rains are critical to replenish 81 reservoirs necessary for power generation, irrigation and drinking?

Watch this video to know how it impacts India and its economy