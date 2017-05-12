'Criticise policy boldly': CEA Subramanian wants experts to speak truth to power

Moneycontrol News

The Chief Economic Advisor of the country, Arvind Subramanian, wants experts to be bolder in their criticism of policies, including that of the government.

Subramanian, who recently delivered the 6th Dr VKRV Rao lecture at the Institute for Social and Economic Change on the state of macroeconomic commentary in India, said experts often "hold back their objective assessment" while discussing policies.

Saying that experts often refuse to 'speak truth to power', the CEA outlined several reasons why this happens and said that before policy decisions are taken, experts tend to express the views they think officials are likely to take. "After policy actions, they try hard to endorse the decisions already taken," he said.

"As a result, we in the government do not really benefit from their wisdom. This is a serious problem, because high-quality policymaking demands high-quality inputs and high-quality debates," he said.

The CEA said there were three reasons this happens.

- "First, a major source of macroeconomic commentary is from stakeholders, such as bankers and other financial sector participants, whose relationship to officialdom is not arms-length," he said.

"Bankers are careful not to get on the wrong side of the government or the RBI, because they worry about losing access and because they are regulated by them."

- "Second, when it comes to the more disinterested commentators—notably academics— there may be a certain intellectual diffidence. Macro-economics is profoundly general equilibrium in nature, so the inter-relationships are inherently complicated. Because of these complexities, it is much more difficult to be sure of the optimal policy stance."

- "That said, I think something deeper is at work. On micro and development issues, India and Indians, are on the global academic frontier. This is less true of macroeconomics.

For example, while there are many Indian economists working abroad, there is very little research on Indian macroeconomics even in the US. Part of the explanation is that there isn’t enough high-frequency data to make such work interesting. But surely this is only part of the explanation. This is a matter of sociological interest that needs greater investigation."

The CEA cited the several examples where experts had not been objective enough in their analyses.

For instance, "after demonetisation, a consensus had built up amongst the investor community and the economic analysts that the RBI would cut interest rates."

This consensus was based on (a) a declining trend in inflation from Q2 FY17 and (b) the projected short-term adverse impact of demonetization on growth.

It turned out that the MPC did not cut. Instead in December, it signaled a more hawkish stance (going from accommodative to neutral), and since then has maintained that stance.

"Yet instead of criticizing the official decisions, as consistency would demand, analysts found ex-post logic to attribute merit to these decisions," the CEA said.