Why are M&M and Tata Motors rushing to tap the e-car craze?

Moneycontrol News

With the world moving towards electric vehicles, auto companies, such as Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors, are also putting in place plans to manufacturer plug-ins, reports Economic Times.

On Monday, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) launched 1000 e-rickshaws in Gurugram. The first fleet of e-rickshaws was flagged off by Road Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Gadkari, at the event of inaugurating the new e-ricks, claimed that Indian roads will soon have fully-fledged electric vehicles by the end of this year.

With the aim of eradicating petrol and diesel-run transport services, Gadkari said, "I am very much committed to transport based on electricity. My mission, my dream is public transport on electricity."

With the government setting a favorable environment for the e-vehicle market, auto companies are interested in doing away with hybrid versions of cars and launch only electrically-run vehicles.

Hybrid version of cars would mean - part crude and part electrically run - which is what we see on the roads today.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and Hyundai are likely to roll out electric cars soon. Tata Motors is in the process of launching electric versions of Tiago and Nano. They are expected to be showcased in the upcoming Auto expo. Hyundai is looking to assemble e-vehicles in India from 2019 itself.

M&M is investing Rs 600 crore in electric vehicles and is expected to have a wide range of electric vehicle offerings. The firm is planning to collaborate with major power suppliers such as Tata Power, etc.

Gadkari stated that India is striving to cut down on the huge import oil bill and the e-vehicles initiative will be the solution to this. India currently is one of the highest importers of crude oil.