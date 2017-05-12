Wholesale inflation cools to 3.85%, IIP stands at 2.7%

Inflation based on the wholesale price index (WPI) slipped to 3.85 percent (provisional) for the month of April 2017 as compared to 5.29 percent (provisional) for the previous month under the new series. It was -1.09 percent during the corresponding month of the previous year.

The base year has now been changed to 2011-2012 from 2004-05.

The new WPI series now includes 697 items vs 676 earlier. New WPI series does not include indirect taxes.

Build up inflation rate in the financial year so far was -0.18 percent compared to a build up rate of 1.21 percent in the corresponding period of the previous year.

As per the data released today, inflation in food articles was 1.16 per cent in April, lower than 3.82 per cent in March.

The low food inflation was mainly because pulses saw deflation of 13.64 per cent, vegetables (-7.78 per cent), potato (-40.97 per cent) and onion (-12.47 per cent).

"A new food index is being compiled combining the food articles under primary articles and food products under manufactured products. Together with the Consumer Food Price Index released by the Central Statistics Office, this would help monitor the price situation of food items better," a government statement said.

As per the numbers, inflation in the fuel and power segment was 18.52 per cent while that of manufactured products was 2.66 per cent in April. Primary articles inflation at 1.82 percent vs 3.98 percent in March. Sugar inflation at 13.22 percent vs 21.53 percent in March.

As per the new series data, industrial output growth slowed to 2.7 per cent in March as against 5.5 per cent a year ago.

Last month, the Reserve Bank had left the key policy rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent for the third review in a row, citing upside risks to inflation. It had, however, increased the reverse repo rate -- which it pays to banks for parking funds with it -- by 0.25 per cent to 6 per cent, narrowing the policy rate corridor.