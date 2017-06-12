Who said farmers are better off after crop loan waivers? Think again

Clearly, Devendra Fadnavis is a victim of peer pressure. How else could one explain the fact that the Maharashtra Chief Minister announced farm loan waivers only months after another BJP-run Uttar Pradesh made a similar offer. Now, we hear, Madhya Pradesh, which has become a hotbed of farmer protests in recent days, is toying with a number of relief subsidies.

While the history of farm loan waivers has always been written with a postscript on how the states’ coffers were hemorrhaged and banks’ balance sheets compromised, farmers who invariably got the waivers were no better off either. The farmer, when put under the microscope, defies molecular definition. Theirs has been a loose agglomeration of farm-tending hands where it has been difficult to tell the genuine from the more opportunistic ones. And, over the years, farmers, the smarter ones, have found a way to exploit this loophole.

A ‘genuine farmer’ is defined as one whose only source of income is farming. This doesn’t even apply to someone who free-lances in farming. A salaried person or a businessman with farming interest will not make the cut for the loan waiver.

This is an important classification as pilferage of farm loans have been common where the farm loans have been diverted to some other use. Instances of bigger farmers using their credit worthiness to avail of loans and further lend them in the market has also been recorded.

Similarly, pilferage or misuse of loan waivers too has been reported. A Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee had found out that in the case of a Rs 52,000-crore debt waiver scheme announced by P Chidambaram in 2008, there were serious concerns over its implementation.

It conducted a sample of 90,576 beneficiaries/farmers spread across 25 states out of the intended 3.69 crore base. Discrepancies were found in 22 percent of the cases.

Acts of omission and commission were observed in paying money to those who were ineligible (persons who had taken personal loan, vehicle loan or gold loan were also reimbursed), depriving those who were eligible, overpaying some beneficiaries and paying less than what was due to others.

But leakages at the entry level is not the only problem with loan waivers. In his book The Changing Profile of Indian Agriculture, Author Surinder Sud says that Haryana Chief Minister Devi Lal's loan waiver scheme of 1990 has reportedly crippled rural credit structure to such an extent that it took decades to recover from its impact. The loan waiver had a negative impact on the credit culture as it encouraged farmers to wilfully default and made even the healthy commercial banks wary of lending crop loans.

This is what analysts are fearing in the current round of loan waivers. Kotak Securities in a report on the development has pointed out that frequent occurrence of such populist actions leads to risks of impaired credit discipline and weak risk-reward for banks and reduced credit availability for borrowers. Frequent farm waivers create expectations of future waivers and can be a serious disincentive to delay or stop loan repayments.

For the farmer, loan waivers will also result in higher cost of credit, going forward. Though the government has said that defaulting farmers would be considered credit-worthy, on the ground bankers might charge extra to protect themselves from future defaults in case they find lending to the farmer as safe. There might be cases where the farmer will have to avail of loans from other non-banking sources, which, in turn, will be a costlier option.

At the receiving end of such largesse by state governments are the public sector and cooperative banks. The Kotak report points out that Maharashtra has nearly Rs 4.2 lakh crore of agriculture loans (which is 23 percent of all loans) and Rs 1.2 lakh crore of farm loans (7 percent of total loans). PSU banks hold nearly 52 percent of total farm loans, followed by co-operative banks who have 32 percent of loans and private banks with 12 percent.

Unfortunately, the loan waiver will not be the end of the trouble for the farmer as the loan waiver only covers crop loans (loan taken for a particular crop) and does not include loans taken for, say, digging a well or buying a tractor. Kotak’s report says that high indebtedness may not immediately benefit farmers due to other forms of debt, which are not covered under waiver schemes.

Given this scenario, chances are that even when monsoon is expected to be normal this season farmers might face trouble in finding the other key input needed for farming – capital. By the end of the kharif season the exact damage of the loan waiver would be clear. It could be much more than the Rs 30,000-crore that is being built in currently.