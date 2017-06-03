When you think investments, think of Assam: Assam industry minister

Assam Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary highlighted the healthy industrial system in the state and its location advantage as the centre of south east Asian market.

"When you think investments, think of Assam", Patowary said while addressing the 'State Showcase- Assam Session' at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Russia, a state government release said here.

He said that the state received a Rs 6,500 crore investment last year. It generated over 40,000 employments either directly or indirectly. He highlighted the business opportunities and possibilities in sectors like sugar, plastic, jute, food processing and energy among others.

SPIEF-2017 is being held from June 1 to 4. Prime Minster Narendra Modi was the Chief Guest at SPIEF-2017 and Patowary represented the state in the Forum.

Emphasis was laid on Assam as an investment destination and manufacturing hub for trading with South East Asia and ASEAN in line with the Government of India's Act East Policy.

SPIEF-2017 witnessed participation of 133 countries. The countries' representatives include heads of states and government from emerging economies, heads of major corporations, and the world's leading experts in the fields of science, media and civil society.

In 20 years, the Forum has become a leading global platform for representatives of the business communities to discuss key economic issues faced in the world.