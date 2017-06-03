App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jun 03, 2017 07:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

When you think investments, think of Assam: Assam industry minister

Assam Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary highlighted the healthy industrial system in the state and its location advantage as the centre of south east Asian market.

When you think investments, think of Assam: Assam industry minister

Assam Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary highlighted the healthy industrial system in the state and its location advantage as the centre of south east Asian market.

"When you think investments, think of Assam", Patowary said while addressing the 'State Showcase- Assam Session' at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Russia, a state government release said here.

He said that the state received a Rs 6,500 crore investment last year. It generated over 40,000 employments either directly or indirectly. He highlighted the business opportunities and possibilities in sectors like sugar, plastic, jute, food processing and energy among others.

SPIEF-2017 is being held from June 1 to 4. Prime Minster Narendra Modi was the Chief Guest at SPIEF-2017 and Patowary represented the state in the Forum.

Emphasis was laid on Assam as an investment destination and manufacturing hub for trading with South East Asia and ASEAN in line with the Government of India's Act East Policy.

SPIEF-2017  witnessed participation of 133 countries. The countries' representatives include heads of states and government from emerging economies, heads of major corporations, and the world's leading experts in the fields of science, media and civil society.

In 20 years, the Forum has become a leading global platform for representatives of the business communities to discuss key economic issues faced in the world.

tags #Current Affairs #India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.