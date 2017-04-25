Wheat production likely to touch record 98 MT this crop year

Wheat production is set to touch a record 98 million tonnes (MT) in the ongoing 2016-17 crop year ending June, on account of higher yields.

In its second estimate, the agriculture ministry had pegged a record wheat output of 96.64 MT for the current crop year (July-June) as against the actual output of 92.29 MT last year.

"Taking into account the feedback from the state governments and experts, it looks like wheat output will reach all-time high of 98 MT this year," a senior agriculture ministry official told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

The crop yields are better this year as weather condition during February-March remained favourable. There was no adverse temperature variation, which helped soil moisture to remain normal for crop growth, he said.

In view of the expected record output on the back of good monsoon, the government is aiming to procure 30 MT of wheat at the support price.

At present, the new crop is being harvested in full swing. Already, government agencies like FCI, has procured more than 10 MT of the grain from states like Punjab and Haryana.

To ensure farmers get better price for their produce, the government has restricted imports by reverting to a customs duty of 10 per cent on the grain.