App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 08, 2018 07:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wheat output may touch all time high of 100 million tonnes this year: Agriculture Secretary

In the 2016-17 crop year, wheat production had reached a record 98.36 million tonnes. The previous high was 95.85 million tonnes in 2013-14.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The country's wheat production is expected to touch an all-time of over 100 million tonnes in the current 2017-18 crop year (July-June) due to likely increase in acreage and yields, Agriculture Secretary SK Pattanayak said on Monday.

In the 2016-17 crop year, wheat production had reached a record 98.36 million tonnes. The previous high was 95.85 million tonnes in 2013-14.

The government has kept a target of 97.50 million tonnes wheat output for the current year. Sowing of wheat, the main rabi (winter) crop, begins from October and harvesting from March.

"Rabi sowing is progressing well. We are hoping wheat production to touch over 100 million tonnes this year," Pattanayak told PTI.

related news

Wheat acreage is lower so far, but the area will be covered up. Sowing got delayed as fields were not free for planting of the wheat crop, he said.

The Secretary said the wheat acreage is lower largely in Uttar Pradesh. However, the sowing window is till January-end, so it will be covered.

"The UP government has said the wheat acreage will be covered because weather is conducive and has enthused planting," he added.

As per the agriculture ministry's data, area sown to wheat remained lower by 4.77 per cent at 283.46 lakh hectare till last week of the rabi season compared to 297.67 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

Besides UP, less coverage of wheat was reported in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and West Bengal till last week of the season, the data showed. Wheat is sown in an average area of 301.74 (rpt) 301.74 lakh hectare.

tags #agriculture #Current Affairs #Economy #India

most popular

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.