you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 06, 2017 08:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

What's need to study UP loan waiver model?, asks Maharashtra Opposition

Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil lashed out at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for saying that he had instructed the Finance Secretary to study the Uttar Pradesh model of loan waiver.

"What is the need to study the Uttar Pradesh model? Fadnavis should ask us, we will tell him how to waive farm loan. Chief Minister's statement in the Assembly is just a tactic of buying time," Vikhe Patil told reporters here.

Speaking in the Assembly earlier during the day, Fadnavis said the Maharashtra government would study the Uttar Pradesh model of farm loan waiver. His statement came against the backdrop of persistent pressure from the opposition Congress-NCP as well the ruling BJP and the Shiv Sena, for writing off the loans of farmers.

"In various spheres, Maharashtra was a role model for other states. It is unfortunate that Maharashtra should study farm loan waiver from other states," he said.

"Implementation of loan waiver can take a little time, but the government should first announce it on the floor of the House," he said.

Taking exception to Fadnavis' statement that loan waiver decision was the prerogative of the government and not high court, Vikhe Patil said courts had to pull up the government if it fails in its duties.

Speaking about Congress-NCP's Sangharsh Yatra, Vikhe Patil said farmers are now hoping that they can get their loan waived off through agitation.

He announced that the second phase of the Sangharsh Yatra will start from April 15 to 18 and cover Buldhana, Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, Nashik and Palghar the second phase will kickstart from Sindkhedraja, the birthplace of Jijabai in Buldhana district.

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said if the government has the will, it can waive the the loan amount by taking loan.

Former state Chief Minister Prithivraj Chavan said Uttar Pradesh loan waiver model was not acceptable to Maharashtra.

"In UP, loan up to Rs one lakh is waived. In Maharashtra, no such restriction will be accepted.

