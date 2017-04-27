App
Apr 27, 2017 09:58 PM IST
Apr 27, 2017 09:58 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

What's ailing rural India: Ground report from Thiruvarur Tamil Nadu

Farmers from Tamil Nadu called off the 40-day strike in New Delhi that was part of their efforts to get central government help in surviving the drought. However several opposition parties in the state have turned the drought into a political hot-potato. CNBC-TV18's Jude Sannith travelled to drought-hit Tiruvarur district in Tamil Nadu to get a sense of ground realities.

Farmers from Tamil Nadu called off the 40-day strike in New Delhi that was part of their efforts to get central government help in surviving the drought. However several opposition parties in the state have turned the drought into a political hot-potato. As the political drama plays out, farmer deaths are on the rise. CNBC-TV18's Jude Sannith travelled to drought-hit Tiruvarur district in Tamil Nadu to get a sense of ground realities.

