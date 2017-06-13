What layoffs? This jobs report says IT recorded a 25% hiring jump in May

Moneycontrol News

Hiring activity for May has seen a growth of 4 percent as compared to April with the BPO/IT sector, where there has been doom and gloom over layoffs, recording the highest growth of 24 percent as per a study done by TimesJobs, an online job search and recruitment portal.

TimesJobs’ recruitment index RecruiteX said the demand for talent increased by 7 percent in May with healthcare and pharma coming in second place. Automobile and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors were the other significant recruiters for the month.

The demand for customer service professionals saw a 20 percent jump while hiring of medical professionals witnessed a 19 percent rise.

The report said Pune and Jaipur were the best performing cities for the month of May with a 20 percent jump in demand.

The report also sprung a surprise with the demand for professionals with more than 20 years of experience reporting the highest increase. Candidate with 10-20 years of experience showed a jump of 14 percent, while those having 5-10 years of experience recorded a rise of 7 percent.

Professionals with experience of two to five years witnessed 6 percent rise and those having less than two years of job experience reported the least growth of 3 percent.