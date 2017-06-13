App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jun 13, 2017 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What layoffs? This jobs report says IT recorded a 25% hiring jump in May

The BPO/IT sector, where there has been doom and gloom over layoffs, recording the highest growth of 24 percent in May as per a study done by TimesJobs,

What layoffs? This jobs report says IT recorded a 25% hiring jump in May

Moneycontrol News

Hiring activity for May has seen a growth of 4 percent as compared to April with the BPO/IT sector, where there has been doom and gloom over layoffs, recording the highest growth of 24 percent as per a study done by TimesJobs, an online job search and recruitment portal.

TimesJobs’ recruitment index RecruiteX said the demand for talent increased by 7 percent in May with healthcare and pharma coming in second place. Automobile and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors were the other significant recruiters for the month.

The demand for customer service professionals saw a 20 percent jump while hiring of medical professionals witnessed a 19 percent rise.

The report said Pune and Jaipur were the best performing cities for the month of May with a 20 percent jump in demand.

The report also sprung a surprise with the demand for professionals with more than 20 years of experience reporting the highest increase. Candidate with 10-20 years of experience showed a jump of 14 percent, while those having 5-10 years of experience recorded a rise of 7 percent.

Professionals with experience of two to five years witnessed 6 percent rise and those having less than two years of job experience reported the least growth of 3 percent.

tags #Economy #jobs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.