What are smart meters? All you need to know

Moneycontrol News

State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) recently initiated a pilot project of installing over 4 million smart meters in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

According to a report by Bloomberg, EESL Managing Director Saurabh Kumar said that if the pilot is successful, smart meters will be deployed across the country.

The meters currently in use are unable to account accurate bills. The inefficiency in billing has resulted in a lot of losses and debt for power distributors, which is one of the main reasons why smart meters are being proposed.

As on September 2015, the debt reported by the state-run distributors was Rs 4.3 lakh crore.

What are smart meters?

Every property is supposed to be connected to a meter that measures the amount of electricity used in a month. Smart meters, however, are one step ahead of regular meters.

Smart meters are electronic devices that record electricity consumption of the area at shorter intervals as compared to the regular meters that are in use today. The smart meter will communicate it back to the power supplier, who will then be able to account accurate bills.

As of now, smart meters are being used in UK. The smart meters there are also given to properties to keep a check on the meter reading, pointing that a two-way communication for these devices is also possible. In a few parts of the UK, smart meters are also used to track gas consumption.

How are smart meters different from the regular meters?

Smart meters will provide a simple digital reading of the electricity consumption, unlike the complicated numbers we see on meters currently in use.

With the accurate electricity reading, it will not only keep the energy suppliers away from billing inefficiently but will also make consumers pay the correct bill amount. It is possible for the prevalent meters to give an overestimated amount as well.

The tender-related information meeting will be held on August 20 in New Delhi.