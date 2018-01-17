WEF 2018: PM Modi to meet Swiss premier at Davos, discuss black money

This year the Indian contingent at WEF will convey Prime Minister Modi’s vision for New India by 2022.
The biggest confluence of thinkers from the business and political fora of the world — 48th edition of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting at Davos — is almost here and how! It is special this year for India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending this meeting - a first for him and for any Indian Prime Minister in two decades. Prime Minister Modi will be addressing the inaugural plenary session of the meeting that will begin on January 23 and will conclude on January 26.
The Prime Minister will be reaching Davos on January 22 and will likely meet Swiss premier Alain Berset on the sidelines during the day where he is expected to discuss the issue of financial transparency and black money.
As many as 120 global CEOs of companies such as Google, Microsoft, Nike, Citibank, Volkswagen, Mitsubishi, Sony, Philips, HSBC and Unilever, etc, are likely to join the dinner to be hosted by PM Modi.
The WEF’s annual flagship meet that runs for four days at the popular ski resort in Davos-Klosters , Switzerland will see experts from the fields of economy, business, politics, literature, entertainment, academics and civil society converge and discuss ideas to improve the state of the world’s economic development and overcome leadership challenges across the globe through ideas of good governance and solutions.
Who all are attending?
About 370 political leaders, 1900 experts from the business community and close to 900 top representatives from the civil society will attend the meeting.
Apart from this, the highlight of this event is that over 21% of participants at this year’s meeting will be women, a higher proportion than at any previous meeting.
Among global leaders, apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that are due to attend include familiar names like US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France President Emmanuel Macron, EU President Jean-Claude Juncker, IMF MD Christine Lagarde and Italy Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.
Who is representing India this year?
Prime Minister Modi will lead a high-powered team of ministers and some of the most revered business minds from across the country. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Commerce & Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu, Railway and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal, Petroleum and Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Atomic Energy and Space Minister Jitendra Singh and MoS External Affairs MJ Akbar will accompany PM Modi in the meeting.
From the business community, industry leaders including Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Wipro Chairman Azim H. Premji, ICICI CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, Adani Group Chairman and Founder Gautam Adani, Chairman Bajaj Auto Ltd India Rahul Bajaj, Chairman Bharti Enterprises India Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Hero Group India Pawan Munjal, Chairman Jet Airways (India) Limited India Naresh K. Goyal, Chairman JSW Group India Sajjan Jindal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Paytm India Vijay Shekhar Sharma will be a part of separate sessions at the meeting.
Chetna Sinha, the Founder and President of Mann Deshi Mahila Bank and Mann Deshi Foundation in India is one the six co-chairs of this year’s meeting.From Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, a recipient of the Annual Crystal Award will also be a part of the event along with other recipients from the entertainment industry, namely Cate Blanchett and Elton John.
What will they talk about?
The programme, initiatives and projects of the meeting are focused on this year’s theme 'Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World’. The events at the meeting will aim to ‘rededicate leaders from all walks of life to developing a shared narrative to improve the state of the world’.Four sub-topics around which the sessions have been sculpted are:-
- Driving sustained economic progress
- Navigating a multipolar and multi-conceptual world
- Overcoming divisions in society
- Shaping the agile governance of technology
How important is it for India?
This year’s Davos Summit presents itself as a platform for India to showcase the slew of reforms India has taken to restructure the legacy governance system and improved business environment.
Aside from that, India will communicate the enormous business opportunities in India. The path-breaking reforms that have been implemented especially in the last 3 ½ years such as wide-ranging FDI reforms, the biggest ever tax reform of GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code among others have catapulted India’s economy in a much stable state. This was visible recently through India’s 30-place jump in the World Bank’s Doing Business report.
New India by 2022: India’s focus at this year’s Davos summit
This year the Indian contingent at WEF will convey Prime Minister Modi’s vision for New India by 2022. The vision, as communicated on multiple occasions through multiple interactions by PM Modi speaks of a clean India which is free of corruption, poverty, terrorism, communalism and casteism.
These tenets of Prime Minister’s New India movement announced earlier this year and the changes happening at the governance level to imbibe that will form the basis of India’s representation through the ministers in around 25 sessions organised on Next Generation Industrial Strategies, Infrastructure acceleration, Fourth Industrial Revolution, Future of employment in manufacturing and production among others.
Here's a complete list of business leaders attending the event:
Priti Adani Chairperson Adani Foundation India
Gautam Adani Chairman Adani Group India
Pranav Adani Managing Director, Agro and Oil and Gas Adani Group India
Sudipta Bhattacharya Chief Executive Officer, North America; Group Chief Technology Officer, Adani Group India
Shashi Kiran Shetty Chairman Allcargo Logistics Limited India
Jayadev Galla Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Amara Raja Group India
Vineet Mittal Chairman Avaada Group India
Srivatsan Rajan Chairman Bain & Company India Pvt. Ltd India
Rahul Bajaj Chairman Bajaj Auto Ltd India
Anant Bajaj Joint Managing Director Bajaj Electricals Limited India
Sanjiv Bajaj Managing Director Bajaj Finserv Ltd India
Baba N. Kalyani Chairman and Managing Director Bharat Forge Ltd India
Amit Kalyani Executive Director Bharat Forge Ltd India
Ajay Vir Jakhar Chairman Bharat Krishak Samaj, (Farmers' Forum India), India
Sunil Bharti Mittal Chairman Bharti Enterprises India
Rajan Bharti Mittal Vice-Chairman Bharti Enterprises India
Tejpreet Singh Chopra President and Chief Executive Officer BLP Clean Energy Pvt. Ltd India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director-General Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), India
Puneet Dalmia Director Dalmia Bharat Limited India
Gaurav Dalmia Chairman Dalmia Group Holdings India
Srinivas Bommidala Chairman, Airports Sector Delhi International Airport Ltd India
Karan Johar Head Dharma Productions Private Limited, India
Siddhartha Lal Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Eicher Motors Limited India
Nirav Modi Chairman Firestar Diamond India
Sandeep A. Naik Managing Director General Atlantic India
Mallikarjuna Rao Grandhi, Group Chairman GMR Group India
V. N. Rao Chairman, Urban Infrastructure and Highways, GMR Group India
Nadir Godrej Managing Director Godrej Industries Ltd India
Anshu Gupta Founder and Director Goonj India
Arjun Dhawan Group Chief Executive Officer HCC Ltd India
Ajit Gulabchand Chairman and Managing Director HCC Ltd India
Pawan Munjal Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Hero Group India
Rajat Bhargava Head, Strategy and Performance Transformation; Head, Global Business, Hero Motorcorp Ltd India
Kavin Bharti Mittal Founder and Chief Executive Officer Hike Messenger India
Ratul Puri Chairman Hindustan Powerprojects Private Limited (Hindustan Power) India
Shobhana Bhartia Chairperson and Editorial Director HT Media Limited India
Chanda Kochhar Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ICICI Bank Ltd India
Rajiv Lall Founding Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer,IDFC Bank India
Neha Kirpal Founding Director India Art Fair India
Siddharth Jain Director INOX Group India
Kanika Kumar Associate Vice-President Intellecap India
Dipika Prasad Associate Vice-President, Innovation Lab Intellecap India
Naresh K. Goyal Chairman Jet Airways (India) Limited India
Raghupati Singhania Chairman and Managing Director JK Tyre & Industries Limited India
Sajjan Jindal Chairman JSW Group India
Shyam Sunder Bhartia, Founder and Chairman Jubilant Bhartia Group India
Hari S. Bhartia Founder and Co-Chairman Jubilant Bhartia Group India
Ravi Raheja Group President K. Raheja Corp. Pvt. Ltd India
Manish Kejriwal Managing Partner Kedaara Capital Advisors LLP India
Sanjay Nayar Chief Executive Officer KKR India Advisors Pvt. Ltd India
Uday S. Kotak Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd India
Mohamed Althaf Musliam Veetil Mohamed, Director Lulu Group International India
Kanika Dewan President M/S.BRAMCO W.L.L India
Chander Prakash Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mahindra Group India
Anand Mahindra Chairman Mahindra Group India
Chetna Sinha Founder and Chair Mann Deshi Foundation India
Rajesh V. Shah Co-Chairman and Managing Director Mukand Limited India
Sanjeev Kakran Group General Manager Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), India
Shashi Shanker Chairman and Managing Director Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), India
Vijay Shekhar Sharma Founder and Chief Executive Officer Paytm India
Mukesh D. Ambani Chairman and Managing Director Reliance Industries Limited India
Nita Ambani Director Reliance Industries Limited India
Nikhil Meswani Executive Director Reliance Industries Limited India
Adil Zainulbhai Director Reliance Industries Limited India
Akash Ambani Director Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited India
Isha Ambani Director Reliance Retail Limited India
Sumant Sinha Chairman and Chief Executive Officer ReNew Power Ventures Pvt. Limited, India
Manoj Menda Corporate Chairman RMZ Corp. India
Abhay Pandey Managing Director Sequoia Capital India Advisors Pvt. Ltd, India
Adar C. Poonawalla Chief Executive Officer Serum Institute of India Ltd India
Sujit Kanoria Director Shristi Urban Infrastructure Development Ltd, India
Ajay Singh Chairman and Managing Director SpiceJet Ltd India
Hemant Kanoria Chairman and Managing Director SREI Infrastructure Finance Limited, India
Sriram Balasubramanyam, Managing Director, Corporate and Global Banking, State Bank of India India
Rajnish Kumar Chairman State Bank of India India
Israel Makov Chairman Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, India
Tulsi Tanti Chairman Suzlon Energy Limited India
Nidhi Tanti Vice-President; Head, Business Review Committee and New Business, Suzlon Energy Limited India
Aarthi Subramanian Executive Director, Board of Directors Tata Consultancy Services India
Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman Tata Consultancy Services Ltd India
Natarajan Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer Tata Consultancy Services Ltd India
Rajesh Gopinathan Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd India
Saurabh Agrawal Group Chief Financial Officer Tata Sons Ltd India
Banmali Agrawala President, Infrastructure, Defence and Aerospace, Tata Sons Ltd India
Samir Mehta Vice-Chairman Torrent Group India
Pradeep Koneru Business Head Trimex Industries Ltd India
Tarun Sawhney Director Triveni Turbine Limited India
Jai Shroff Global Chief Executive Officer UPL Ltd India
Karanvir Singh Chairman Visionum Group India
Srinath Sridharan Member, Group Management Council Wadhawan Group India
Kapil Wadhawan Chairman Wadhawan Group India
Balkrishan Goenka Chairman Welspun Corp Ltd India
Sunita Rebecca Cherian, Senior Vice-President, Human Resources Wipro Limited India
Jatin Dalal Chief Financial Officer Wipro Limited India
Azim H. Premji Chairman Wipro Limited India
Rishad Premji Chief Strategy Officer and Member of the Board, Wipro Limited India
Rana Kapoor Founder, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer,YES BANK Limited IndiaPunit Goenka Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEE), India