WEF 2018: PM Modi to meet Swiss premier at Davos, discuss black money

The biggest confluence of thinkers from the business and political fora of the world — 48th edition of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting at Davos — is almost here and how! It is special this year for India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending this meeting - a first for him and for any Indian Prime Minister in two decades. Prime Minister Modi will be addressing the inaugural plenary session of the meeting that will begin on January 23 and will conclude on January 26.

The Prime Minister will be reaching Davos on January 22 and will likely meet Swiss premier Alain Berset on the sidelines during the day where he is expected to discuss the issue of financial transparency and black money.

As many as 120 global CEOs of companies such as Google, Microsoft, Nike, Citibank, Volkswagen, Mitsubishi, Sony, Philips, HSBC and Unilever, etc, are likely to join the dinner to be hosted by PM Modi.

The WEF’s annual flagship meet that runs for four days at the popular ski resort in Davos-Klosters , Switzerland will see experts from the fields of economy, business, politics, literature, entertainment, academics and civil society converge and discuss ideas to improve the state of the world’s economic development and overcome leadership challenges across the globe through ideas of good governance and solutions.

Who all are attending?

About 370 political leaders, 1900 experts from the business community and close to 900 top representatives from the civil society will attend the meeting.

Apart from this, the highlight of this event is that over 21% of participants at this year’s meeting will be women, a higher proportion than at any previous meeting.

Among global leaders, apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that are due to attend include familiar names like US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France President Emmanuel Macron, EU President Jean-Claude Juncker, IMF MD Christine Lagarde and Italy Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

Who is representing India this year?

Prime Minister Modi will lead a high-powered team of ministers and some of the most revered business minds from across the country. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Commerce & Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu, Railway and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal, Petroleum and Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Atomic Energy and Space Minister Jitendra Singh and MoS External Affairs MJ Akbar will accompany PM Modi in the meeting.

From the business community, industry leaders including Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Wipro Chairman Azim H. Premji, ICICI CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, Adani Group Chairman and Founder Gautam Adani, Chairman Bajaj Auto Ltd India Rahul Bajaj, Chairman Bharti Enterprises India Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Hero Group India Pawan Munjal, Chairman Jet Airways (India) Limited India Naresh K. Goyal, Chairman JSW Group India Sajjan Jindal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Paytm India Vijay Shekhar Sharma will be a part of separate sessions at the meeting.

Chetna Sinha, the Founder and President of Mann Deshi Mahila Bank and Mann Deshi Foundation in India is one the six co-chairs of this year’s meeting.

What will they talk about?

From Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, a recipient of the Annual Crystal Award will also be a part of the event along with other recipients from the entertainment industry, namely Cate Blanchett and Elton John.

The programme, initiatives and projects of the meeting are focused on this year’s theme 'Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World’. The events at the meeting will aim to ‘rededicate leaders from all walks of life to developing a shared narrative to improve the state of the world’.



Driving sustained economic progress



Navigating a multipolar and multi-conceptual world



Overcoming divisions in society



Shaping the agile governance of technology



Four sub-topics around which the sessions have been sculpted are:-

How important is it for India?

This year’s Davos Summit presents itself as a platform for India to showcase the slew of reforms India has taken to restructure the legacy governance system and improved business environment.

Aside from that, India will communicate the enormous business opportunities in India. The path-breaking reforms that have been implemented especially in the last 3 ½ years such as wide-ranging FDI reforms, the biggest ever tax reform of GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code among others have catapulted India’s economy in a much stable state. This was visible recently through India’s 30-place jump in the World Bank’s Doing Business report.

New India by 2022: India’s focus at this year’s Davos summit

This year the Indian contingent at WEF will convey Prime Minister Modi’s vision for New India by 2022. The vision, as communicated on multiple occasions through multiple interactions by PM Modi speaks of a clean India which is free of corruption, poverty, terrorism, communalism and casteism.

These tenets of Prime Minister’s New India movement announced earlier this year and the changes happening at the governance level to imbibe that will form the basis of India’s representation through the ministers in around 25 sessions organised on Next Generation Industrial Strategies, Infrastructure acceleration, Fourth Industrial Revolution, Future of employment in manufacturing and production among others.

