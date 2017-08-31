Weak Q1 GDP data likely to weigh on D-Street on Friday

Moneycontrol News

The bulls managed to defeat bears in the second half of Thursday's trading session as the Nifty closed above its crucial resistance level of 9,900, but weak Q1 GDP data is unlikely to offer any boost to D-Street when trading resumes on Friday.

The market is likely to witness a bit of selling pressure in opening trade as the GDP data was much lower than market expectations. However, it is expected to stabilise soon.

“The market will open lower but sharp recovery on cards as Friday will be the first day of the new settlement. Additionally, auto numbers & PMI data will also take away some negativity,” AK Prabhakar, Head -Research at IDBI Capital told Moneycontrol.

“If Nifty manages to trade above 9950 then the rally could be fast in coming days. The GST migration impact is likely to hang around for other one or two quarters,” he said.

The Indian economy grew 5.7 percent in April-June, sharply lower than last year’s 7.9 percent expansion in the same quarter, as also the previous quarter’s 6.1 percent growth.

Faltering GDP growth suggests that the country is still reeling from the shock of demonetisation and disruption caused ahead of GST’s rollout. Analysts expect weakness related to GST to extend for two more quarters.

Data released on Thursday by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed that India’s “real” or inflation-adjusted GDP grew at the slowest pace in 13 quarters and is still a long way off from returning to 8 percent growth path, last seen in 2015-16.

The trend in GDP growth has only tilted southward in the last one year. From 9.2 percent witnessed in the year 2016, it has fallen to 5.7 percent in 2017.

“The Q1FY18 GDP data has disappointed the market as it came at 5.7 percent as against 6.5 percent expected. I think that full year GDP growth expectation may also revise downward going forward,” Sanjeev Jain, AVP - Equity Research at Ashika Stock Broking told Moneycontrol.

“Friday opening on D-Street may be in red but market may recover. India has lost the tag of world’s fastest growing economy. China is growing at 6.9 percent,” he said.

What are economists saying?

The subdued GDP and gross value added (GVA) growth figures for Q1 FY18 have undershot market expectations by a considerable degree. The pace of growth of industry and agriculture were lower than anticipated whereas service sector growth exceeded our forecast.

The combination of lower volumes and higher discounts offered to reduce inventories ahead of GST, and the turnaround in average WPI inflation, weighed upon the manufacturing GVA growth in Q1 FY18, suggested experts.

Analyst: Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA

Restocking post-GST and a favourable base effect are likely to contribute to higher GDP and GVA growth in the remaining quarters of FY2018.

Nevertheless, the likelihood of economic growth surpassing 7.0% for the ongoing fiscal year has diminished after the bleak Q1 readings.

The turnaround in gross fixed capital formation to a growth of 1.6% in Q1 FY2018 from the 2.1% contraction in Q4 FY2017, offers a modicum of encouragement, even as private sector investment activity remains muted.

Two key factors that provided support in the June quarter – i.e. trade, hotels and transport sector that benefited from an increase in pre-GST sales, along with higher government participation reflected through the public administration sub-sector – are expected to moderate going forward.

Some counter-support is, however, likely from an accumulation in inventories after a strong drawdown in the Jun quarter. In net, our full-year GVA estimate of 6.8% needs to be revisited.