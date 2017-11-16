We should be able to wipe out Rs 30-cr losses in next 2 years: Magma HDI Insurance Chief

Private general insurance company Magma HDI General Insurance which has entered the retail health insurance space is looking to focus on the retail insurance segment while aiming to reduce claims losses. In an interview with M Saraswathy of Moneycontrol, Rajive Kumaraswami, MD & CEO of Magma HDI General Insurance talks about the way forward. Edited excerpts:

You have been a late entrant to the health insurance market. How do you plan to reach customers?

What we have tried to do is to cater to different segments of the market; one is the rural segments where Magma Fincorp has good presence and reach. Magma has 300 branches and add 10,000-12,000 customers every month and that is the segment we want to cater.

Among urban customers, bring in some new-age disease covers is the motto. We intend to offer top-out covers or have specialised covers for HNIs. There is still a trust deficit in the general insurance industry. Our endeavour is to ensure that they have co-pay.

Will retail be the focus?

On the health, our focus is to be on the retail health space. However, in some period, we would look at entering the corporate health space.

What is the business mix in the overall portfolio? Are there any tweaks being made?

The portfolio has 22 percent wholesale and balance is retail. Among the product segments, we have 75 percent motor insurance, 3 percent health insurance and accident and the balance is commercial business.

On the motor side, we have also filed for a long-term two-wheeler product with the regulator.

Has the company gotten ready for the Aadhaar linkage?

Customer contactability has been a challenge in the general insurance industry. We try and capture all details at time of claim. We believe that Aadhaar linkage is a positive step.

What is the company’s combined ratio?

Our combined ratio stands at 125 percent. However, our accumulated losses stand at Rs 30 crore and we should be able to wipe it out in the next two years. We have been growing faster than the industry and are hoping to sustain that going forward.