We need supportive exchange rate policies; Rupee shouldn't get too strong: CEA

Moneycontrol News

India needs to have supportive exchange rate policies and the rupee shouldn't become too strong, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian said today.

"In order to be more open, one supporting policy that experience shows is that you have to have a supportive currency. When currency becomes too strong, it is not easy to open markets because a lot of goods come in and the industry starts feeling the pressure. We need to have supportive exchange rate policies; the rupee shouldn't become too strong," Subrmanian said at the sidelines of the CII Annual conference.

The rupee has risen close to 6 percent against the US dollar since the beginning of 2017. Last month, the domestic currency has appreciated by nearly 1.5 percent. Currently, rupee ended 64.24 against the dollar on Thursday.

At this level, the rupee is the strongest it has been vis-à-vis the dollar in 20 months.

Subramanian further said that if the Indian currency is very strong then it becomes very difficult to open our markets and there will be a double whammy of rising tariff barriers and "strong" rupee, which would imply that exports will not be very competitive.

The reason Indian currency has strengthened against the dollar is because a lot of capital is flowing into India, and people are "rightly bullish" about the Indian economy, he explained.

"We are not intervening and we are allowing the rupee to appreciate," he further said.

With regard to the much debated topic of taxing farm income, Subramanian said that the legal situation is very clear and nothing prevents the states from imposing tax on farmers' agricultural income.

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that India doesn't plan to impose tax on agricultural income, dismissing the suggestion of NITI Aayog member Bibek Debroy.

Debroy had said that taxes should be imposed on farm income above a certain threshold to expand the tax base.