We have to be number one in gems and jewellery sector: PM Modi

"Enough of just diamond cutting and polishing work. The country has expectations from Surat. Should the country have it or not?" Modi asked after inaugurating a diamond cutting unit of a gems and jewellery firm here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called upon the diamond industry in Surat to take a lead in making India emerge as number one in the gems and jewellery sector.

Surat is popularly known as the diamond city of the country.

"Enough of just diamond cutting and polishing work. The country has expectations from Surat. Should the country have it or not?" Modi asked after inaugurating a diamond cutting unit of a gems and jewellery firm here.

He said the jewellery designed in the country needs to be promoted across the globe.

"We have become a diamond in diamond cutting. But now we have to be number one in gems and jewellery, and not only 'made in India' jewellery, but 'designed in India' jewellery needs to popularised across the world," Modi said.

"Our jewellers have worked hard over the generations to design jewellery as per the seasons and moods. Our traditional jewellery designs have the potential to attract customers across the world," he said.

"Enough of just diamond cutting and polishing. We need to make consumers across the globe interested in 'designed in India' jewellery," Modi said.

"You can ask for any help from my government (in achieving this goal)," he told the diamond barons of Surat.

Despite Surat being India's diamond cutting and polishing hub, the jewellery is made elsewhere owing to which the merchants here get less profit.