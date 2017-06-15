We expect a 25-50 bps rate cut in the next 3-6 months: Kotak Life CIO

With inflation going down to a five-year low in May, the expectations of a rate cut by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) have increased manifold. In an interview with Moneycontrol, Sudhakar Shanbhag, Chief Investment Officer, Kotak Life Insurance, throws light on the market sentiments and outlook for the year ahead. Edited excerpts:

Is there a likely rate cut by the MPC in the near future?

There definitely is. We have all been exposed to this world of real rates only for the last three years in India. But since 2013, we have been used to focus on Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) and we are in the 2-3 percent range in it. The mandate by MPC is to achieve CPI inflation of 4 percent within a band of +/- 2 per cent. So we seem to be already managing within that band.

This time, the monsoon is expected to be 98 percent of long period average. Also, despite having a deficit monsoon in earlier years, supply management and food management has been good.

A 25 basis points to 50 basis points cut looks like a possibility in the next 3 to 6 months. It may be as earlier as August.

But there have been concerns on the food prices, especially due to the recent farmer strikes. Is that a concern?

On the food side, earlier there were issues in terms of procurement, distribution and storage. The way the Minimum Support Price (MSP) have been decided has been corrected over the last three years. Also, there does not seem to be major issues on the storage or the distribution front.

However, farm loan waivers are happening on a larger scale.

The economic part of farm loan waivers is not something that we are not used to. There is a fundamental reason that it is happening that needs to be corrected. However, the states will have to take a little pain in their fiscal positions that is understood.

Is it a big risk?

If you look at State Development Loan (SDL) yields in comparison to the 10-year government securities, the spreads have already gone up. The market does not wait for farm loan waivers. The fact that it got announced in UP, we were all aware that there will be political compulsions in other states.

The SDL spreads almost went up by 30 basis points. The market is demanding a price for a bad economic decision taken. While there is no doubt that it is something that we do not like and we will price for it. It may have immediate term implications but not too much in the medium term.

Do you see a big opportunity to invest into newer instruments like the Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs)?

That is just the structure; I could have gone and invested in any of those SPVs directly. They just made a structure and made it easier. In annuity debt, Kotak Life has invested directly into the annuity debts of these SPVs even before InvITs came. Now, InvITs makes it easier to access a pool of projects.

On the equity markets, is there a room for a further upside?

Looking at a 15-year data, if you look at the price to book band of Nifty, it is between 2.1 to 6.4. Currently, we are standing at 3.6.

The amount of money which is coming to financial assets and hence to bank deposits, mutual funds and insurance is huge. We are in a sweet spot. That continuing for the next one year looks like the expectation.

There is political stability inflation targeting, macro stability and a government that is intending to do the right things. Where is the reason for it to not go from 3.6 to 4 or 5? Globally, things are changing. Whenever US has raised rates, global markets have had to sneeze. If that were to happen, we could have a tougher time. But, if we continue to be growing strongly, inflation targeted being lower the next decade as we expect, all corrections will be brought into.

Will the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime spook the markets?

We are sure that there are bound to be implementation hurdles under GST. There will be a definite impact in the next two quarters in terms of sales, inventory as well as profitability for companies. But the markets have taken it into account. It is an acceptable situation at the point, unless there are hiccups even after six months.