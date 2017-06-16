App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jun 16, 2017 09:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

We are prepared for GST from July 1: Civil Aviation MoS Jayant Sinha

The minister also emphasised that preparedness for implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been discussed with all aviation stakeholders and that "concerns were satisfactorily addressed".

We are prepared for GST from July 1: Civil Aviation MoS Jayant Sinha

"We are prepared for GST from July 1," Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said today even as the ministry has sought deferment of the new tax regime.

The minister also emphasised that preparedness for implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been discussed with all aviation stakeholders and that "concerns were satisfactorily addressed".

The GST is scheduled to be rolled out from July 1 and preparations are at an advanced stage.

However, the ministry recently had written to the Finance Ministry seeking deferral of GST implementation by two months.

The deferment has been sought as airlines are not yet ready with their systems to be in compliance with GST, according to a senior Civil Aviation Ministry official.

Against this backdrop, Sinha today tweeted about the GST preparedness.

"Discussed preparedness with all aviation stakeholders; concerns were satisfactorily addressed. We are prepared for GST from 1st July," Sinha said.

Airlines, including Air India, had expressed concern over certain aspects of GST.

Airline officials said making changes in the global ticket distribution system to ensure compliance with GST would take time. Lack of clarity on certain areas pertaining to airlines business has also given rise to concerns of higher operational cost.

Among others, airlines are in a fix over the possibility of movement of "stocks (equipment or aircraft parts)" being taxed under GST.

Sinha on Wednesday had chaired a meeting on GST preparedness with various aviation industry stakeholders, including airlines and airports.

Earlier this week, the Finance Ministry said GST is on track for scheduled implementation from July 1 and pushed back against rumours of a delay.

"The rumours about GST implementation being delayed are false. Please do not be misled by it," Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia had said.

tags #Economy #GST #Jayant Sinha

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.