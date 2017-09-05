Water management will decide future of government: Amitabh Kant

Moneycontrol News

National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog chief executive officer, Amitabh Kant, on Tuesday expressed concerns about depleting water levels in the country, cautioning governments that failure to protect water resources could throw them out of power.

“Water is such an issue that will decide future election,” said Kant, speaking at 3rd Water Innovation Summit 2017 organised by industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

He said that given water is an indispensable part of life, it has the power to “vote out” any government who fails to deliver positively in a water crisis.

“People need water. And in areas where they are not able to get water, they will throw governments out,” said Kant, adding that water would assume “priority” in the future, rather than industries or agriculture.

India’s dependence on water assumes importance as it houses approximately 17 percent of the world's population but has only 4 percent of world's share of water.

A contrasting picture of India, where one state suffers from flooding due to torrential rains while others suffers from drought, poses serious questions about India’s preparedness on water resource management. A total of 330 million people in India faced water scarcity in 2016, spread across 300 districts in 13 states.

Kant said that it was important for private sector to bring out effective solution for water management along with the government’s effort to “achieve economic growth in sustainable manner”.

“Water is very critical… and in many ways will determine India’s ability to achieve rapid economic growth,” he said.

Kant said that northern states like Rajasthan, Delhi and Punjab lacked water regulations, leading to “rampant usage” of water and pushing states towards “complete exhaustion of ground water”.

The CEO, who launched WatSmart, a CII programme to judge industries’ plant performance on water efficiency, sustainability and good governance, suggested various ways to improve water management.

He said that “India’s way forward” may include sustainable ground water usage, supply augmentation, water usage efficiency in the agricultural sector and a better management in industrial sector.

“We need restoration, rejuvenation and renovation by existing water bodies,” he said.

He also suggested that India needs “separation of power feeder for agriculture” while “regulating the use of power with proper pricing is essential for sustainable extraction of ground water”.

Highlighting NITI Aayog’s steps towards water management, Kant said that India needs to adopt “futuristic and innovative” methods to protect water sensitive areas like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Aravalis and Haryana among many others.

Kant said that drought-like situations have “initiated unique methods at ground level” while suggesting that Centre could adopt a name and shame method to exercise control over states.

“Award states which are managing water better and shame states which are doing very badly in water management,” Kant said.

“NITI Aayog prepared a comparative, composite water index across sectors which will rank states in management of water resources, looking at all aspects of water,” he said.