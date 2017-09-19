App
Economy
Sep 19, 2017 06:42 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Watch: What is hurting India’s growth?

While growth is slowing down, the options before the government are limited.

Rituparna Bhuyan
Rituparna Bhuyan
Reporter | CNBC-TV18

Most of the macro-economic data that we've seen in the last few weeks points to the fact that economic growth is sluggish. This has prompted speculation that the Indian economy is in need of a booster shot. But the bigger question is - can this government afford such a booster dose and what can it do to raise the funds needed to pump-prime the economy?

So, the bottomline is that while growth is slowing down, the options before the government are limited. In this backdrop, the finance minister will hold a review meeting with key ministers and secretaries in just a few hours to discuss ways to lift the economy. CNBC-TV18's editor's roundtable discuss all the above.

#Economy #India's GDP growth

