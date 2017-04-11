Want unlimited motor third-party cover? Be ready to pay extra

If you wish to cover yourself from unlimited third-party motor liability, be ready to shell out extra money for the cover. The Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill, 2016 that was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday has fixed the maximum compensation under the mandatory motor third-party cover at Rs 10 lakh. Over this, insurance will ask you to pay more for additional limits.

Sanjay Datta, Chief, Underwriting and Claims, ICICI Lombard General Insurance said that once the law is passed amending the Motor Vehicles Act, there will be a limited cover of Rs 10 lakh as a basic motor third-party policy.

?It is expected to be applicable prospectively. If someone wants a higher limit, they can take a separate cover. We are looking at how it can be structured, whether it be a limit on the existing policy or having two sections in the policy with a base and a rider on top of that,? he added.

So, if an individual is involved in a third party motor insurance and if the deceased?s family demands Rs 50 lakh, the existing motor policy will only cover Rs 10 lakh while the rest Rs 40 lakh will have to be borne by the customer.

?There is an increase of 20-25 percent in the amount of claims being passed by the Courts. Hence, it is advisable for people to take an unlimited motor third-party policy to avoid a financial burden due to accident claims,? said a senior general insurance executive.

Based on the past decisions by the Motor Accident Appellate Claims Tribunal, insurers said that it will be wiser to buy a policy with an unlimited cover. Until now, whatever third-party motor claims came in, it would be paid completely by the insurer. However, as per the new Bill, only Rs 10 lakh would be paid by them under a basic policy.

Motor third-party insurance is mandatory for all vehicles running on Indian roads. This covers liabilities arising from third-party accidents.

Whenever a vehicle accident results in death/disability of an individual, they have the right to claim the amount from the perpetrator?s insurance company. The premiums are based on the type of the vehicle, engine capacity and the area in which it is driven. This is revised on an annual basis by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) depending on claims incidence and inflation.

Though the Bill has to be passed in the Rajya Sabha for it to become an Act, insurance companies will begin designing new types of motor insurance covers, one that has a base cover of Rs 10 lakh and one which provides for unlimited liability. The rates are expected to be fixed by the insurance regulator.