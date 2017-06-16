Waive loans of farmers through out the country, demands SP

A Samajwadi Party (SP) delegation met Governor Ram Naik today and handed over a memorandum, addressed to the President, demanding waiving off farmers' loans through out the country.

"The SP is of the view that loans of all the farmers of the country should be waived off. The BJP should fulfill its promises made during polls and implement recommendations of the Dr Swaminathan commission," the memorandum said.

The delegation was led by Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury while senior leaders Ahmad Hasan, Rajendra Chowdhury and Naresh Uttam were also present.

The Mandsaur firing incident in Madhya Pradesh was unfortunate and if the BJP government did not pay heed to farmers' problems, agitations will also be witnessed in states like Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan, they said.

"The SP supports the farmers' demands, stands with them and condemns action against them," SP leader Chowdhury said.

The memorandum urged President Pranab Mukherjee's intervention to stop the "anti-farmer economic policy of BJP government".

They also demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government strengthen the irrigation facilities and provide 18 hours power supply in rural areas as, they claimed, was done during the SP regime.