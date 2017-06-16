App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jun 15, 2017 11:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Waive loans of farmers through out the country, demands SP

"The SP is of the view that loans of all the farmers of the country should be waived off. The BJP should fulfill its promises made during polls and implement recommendations of the Dr Swaminathan commission," the memorandum said.

Waive loans of farmers through out the country, demands SP
Farmers

A Samajwadi Party (SP) delegation met Governor Ram Naik today and handed over a memorandum, addressed to the President, demanding waiving off farmers' loans through out the country.

"The SP is of the view that loans of all the farmers of the country should be waived off. The BJP should fulfill its promises made during polls and implement recommendations of the Dr Swaminathan commission," the memorandum said.

The delegation was led by Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury while senior leaders Ahmad Hasan, Rajendra Chowdhury and Naresh Uttam were also present.

The Mandsaur firing incident in Madhya Pradesh was unfortunate and if the BJP government did not pay heed to farmers' problems, agitations will also be witnessed in states like Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan, they said.

"The SP supports the farmers' demands, stands with them and condemns action against them," SP leader Chowdhury said.

The memorandum urged President Pranab Mukherjee's intervention to stop the "anti-farmer economic policy of BJP government".

They also demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government strengthen the irrigation facilities and provide 18 hours power supply in rural areas as, they claimed, was done during the SP regime.

tags #Economy #India #Samajwadi Party

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.