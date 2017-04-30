App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 30, 2017 11:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

Uttar Pradesh power department to launch drive against electricity theft

A person involved in theft of electricity for the first time can be imprisoned for up to five years, while a second time offender can be sentenced for up to seven years, according to the state's Power Ministry.

Uttar Pradesh power department to launch drive against electricity theft
Power station

The Uttar Pradesh power department will launch a drive against electricity theft after two months and is mulling severe action against those involved in its stealing, state minister Shrikant Sharma said today.

"A person involved in theft of electricity for the first time can be imprisoned for up to five years, while a second time offender can be sentenced for up to seven years," the state Power Minister said after inaugurating a 220 KV sub- station in Chhatta.

A drive would be launched against against power theft after two months and round-the-clock power supply would be ensured, he said.

"VIP culture in the state is over as it is a government of the farmers, the poor and the labourers," Sharma said.

State minister for milk development Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said, "The sub-station will prove to be a boon for improving power supply in rural areas of Vrindaban, Chhatta, Kosi Kalan and Goverdhan."

