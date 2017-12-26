App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 26, 2017 02:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uttar Pradesh moves to get all milk plants running by 2018-end

"While existing plants would be renovated, 11 new plants are also on the cards," said Laxmi Narain Chaudhary, Uttar Pradesh Minister for Dairying, Wakf, Minorities welfare and Culture.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Uttar Pradesh government is pushing ahead with a plan to put all the milk plants of the state in the running mode by 2018-end.

"While existing plants would be renovated, 11 new plants are also on the cards," said Laxmi Narain Chaudhary, Uttar Pradesh Minister for Dairying, Wakf, Minorities welfare and Culture.

By the end of 2018, Chaudhary added, all the dairy plants will become functional.

An ultra modern dairy unit with a capacity of 3 lakh litres daily is coming up in Mathura. With an investment of Rs 200 crore, it would be better than Amul dairy in Gujarat, he claimed while interacting with reporters in Mathura yesterday.

The facility will produce butter, milk, butter milk, ghee, cream, sweets, powdered milk and the like.

Last Deepawali, the existing Mathura dairy had produced 27 tonnes of pure ghee sweets.

The sharper focus on milk is expected to benefit the common man and will lead to higher income for farmers.

To ensure availability of sufficient milk in Mathura, the earlier plant has been made functional, Chaudhary added.

Ten new plants, including in Kannauj, Kanpur, Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Varanasi, are being set up with an investment of Rs 1,200 crore, and four existing ones are being renovated at a cost of Rs 240 crore.

The minister expects the Kannauj plant to be functional from January and the Kanpur one from March 2018.

tags #Economy #India #Milk #Uttar Pradesh government

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.